20 'Beyond Amazing' variant covers celebrate Spider-Man turning 60

Spider-Man's 60th-anniversary celebration just keeps getting bigger. Starting in August, artists from across the comics industry will participate in the 'Beyond Amazing' variant cover program, with covers celebrating every aspect of the Spidey mythos gracing Marvel's biggest ongoing titles (regardless of their connection to our favorite Wall-Crawler).

Marvel has announced 20 of these Spider-Man variant covers, which feature key moments from the character's publishing history and on-screen moments, both animated and live-action, as well as in video games.



Some of the covers also seem to pay homage to famous Marvel covers of the past.

Here's a look at all 20 covers:

Image 1 of 20 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 20 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 20 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 20 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 20 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 6 of 20 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 7 of 20 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 8 of 20 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 9 of 20 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 10 of 20 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 11 of 20 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 12 of 20 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 13 of 20 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 14 of 20 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 15 of 20 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 16 of 20 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 17 of 20 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 18 of 20 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 19 of 20 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 20 of 20 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

And here's the schedule of their release:

On Sale August 3

Moon Knight #14 by Ozgur Yildirim

On Sale August 10

Avengers #59 by Mark Bagley

On Sale August 24

Captain America: Symbol of Truth #4 by Leo Castellani

by Leo Castellani Miles Morales: Spider-Man #41 by Javier Rodriguez

by Javier Rodriguez Wolverine #24 by Tim Levins

On Sale August 31

X-Men #14 by John Romita Jr.

On Sale September 7

Avengers Forever #9 by Chase Conley

by Chase Conley Fantastic Four #47 by John Tyler Christopher

by John Tyler Christopher Hulk #10 by Ej Su

by Ej Su New Fantastic Four #4 by Paolo Rivera

by Paolo Rivera X-Men Red #6 by David Nakayama

On Sale September 14

Ant-Man #3 by Peach Momoko

by Peach Momoko Captain Marvel #43 by Dave Johnson

by Dave Johnson Immortal X-Men #6 by Cafu

by Cafu Iron Man #23 by Francis Manapul

On Sale September 21

Avengers #60 by Nuri Durr

On Sale September 28

Amazing Spider-Man #10 by Marcos Martin

by Marcos Martin Strange #6 by Jorge Fornés

by Jorge Fornés Thor #28 by Greg Smallwood

On Sale in October

Ghost Rider #7 by Kaare Andrews

Stay tuned to Newsarama for Marvel's full August 2022 solicitations, coming later this month.

Keep up to date with all the new Spider-Man comics planned for release in 2022 and beyond with our handy listing.