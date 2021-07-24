UFC Fight Night live stream: Sandhagen vs Dillashaw start time, fight card, and more

Everything you need to know about tonight's UFC live stream for Fight Night Vegas 32

The UFC Fight Night live stream with Sandhagen vs Dillashaw is set to take place tonight at 10pm ET / 7pm PT on ESPN Plus. That's just the Main Card, after all, there's plenty of action sure to happen in the Prelims which you can catch starting at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. 

Unfortunately, for this UFC Vegas 32 event, the scheduled Women's Bantamweight bout between Aspen Ladd and Macy Chiasson has been cancelled due to Chiasson sustaining an undisclosed injury. Though there' still Kyler Phillips taking on Raulian Paiva to look forward to - with the latter's first UFC fight as Bantamweight after moving from Flyweight division. 

Sandhagen vs Dillashaw: how the fighters compare

UFC live stream fight night

(Image credit: UFC)
  • Cory Sandhagen - 14 - 2 - 0; Height: 5ft11, Reach: 70-inches 
  • T.J. Dillashaw - 17 - 4 - 0; Height: 5ft6, Reach: 67-inches 

This main event will see T.J. Dillashaw's first bout in the UFC following a two-year ban for using EPO (a performance-enhancing drug) after his loss against then-division champion Henry Cejudo at UFC Fight Night 143: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw (January 19 2019) via knockout only 32 seconds into the first round.

It was also the first UFC event to be broadcasted on ESPN+ following its exclusive partnership deal with the UFC, which garnered over 500,000 subscribers that weekend alone.

Sandhagen is currently on a two-win streak after besting both Marlon Moraes (October 19 2020) and Frankie Edgar (February 6 2021) via kick knockout and flying knee strike knockout respectively.

Impressively enough about the fighter's latter bout, it was finished in under 30 seconds, though it seems Sandhagen wants this upcoming fight between him and Dillashaw to go five rounds in order to secure a headlining opportunity at the next PPV.

In terms of who is most likely to win the fight, however, it's looking like Sandhagen is the clear favorite heading into the UFC Vegas 32 event, as his "fall from grace" as ESPN put it - when he was caught using Erythropoietin - isn't likely to become a distant memory for many UFC fans any time soon. Whether or not Dillashaw can mount a comeback remains to be seen.

UFC Fight Night live stream Dillashaw

(Image credit: UFC)

UFC Fight Night: full fight card 

UFC Vegas 32: Main card

Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J. Dillashaw 

Kyler Phillips vs. Raulian Paiva

Darren Elkins vs. Darrick Minner

Miranda Maverick vs. Maycee Barber

Adrian Yanez vs. Randy Costa

UFC Vegas 32: Prelims

Punahele Soriano vs. Brendan Allen 

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Ian Heinisch 

Mickey Gall vs. Jordan Williams 

Julio Arce vs. Andre Ewell 

Sijara Eubanks vs. Elise Reed 

Diana Belbita vs. Hannah Goldy 

