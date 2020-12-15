Ubisoft is giving out free games and in-game content all week, here's how to claim it

Ubisoft is hosting a happy holidays event through Saturday, December 19, and each day will bring new free games or in-game content.

New rewards will go live each day at 5am PT / 8am ET /1pm BT. At the time of writing, the freebie is a PC copy of Starlink: Battle for Atlas, which is sort of like a super trimmed-down version of No Man's Sky: pick a pilot, build a ship, and explore an alien solar system of seven pretty planets. Starlink also has its own line of little plug-n-play toy ships, but they aren't required.

To claim Starlink and future freebies, you'll need to log in with a Ubisoft account. You can do this directly through your browser or via the Ubisoft Connect mobile or PC app. Creating an account is free, obviously, so even if this is your first exposure to the Ubisoft ecosystem – which basically means you've never played a Ubisoft game given how interwoven Ubisoft Connect has become – you can still cash in on the free stuff with relatively little effort.

As Ubisoft explained on Twitter , "you can still claim the gift and you will be able to access [it] when you have a copy of the game." In other words, if future freebies dish out content for a Ubisoft game that you don't currently own, you can still claim it now and access it later if you eventually decided to buy that game. This option ought to come in handy if we see more Assassin's Creed Valhalla content this week.

