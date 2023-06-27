Ubisoft Connect's revamp might hint at Star Wars Outlaws' PC platform

By Hirun Cryer
published

Outlaws possibly skipping Steam makes a lot more sense now

Star Wars Outlaws
(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Ubisoft Connect is seemingly getting an overhaul, and it might explain Star Wars Outlaws' stance on PC.

Earlier this month, we noted that Star Wars Outlaws might be skipping Steam on PC instead of releasing exclusively on Ubisoft Connect. When we contacted Ubisoft about the detail, all the publisher had to say was, "we'll have more details to share regarding platform availability at a later date."

Now, it looks like Ubisoft Connect on PC is getting a pretty big revamp. The trailer below is a beta announcement for the new version of Ubisoft Connect, which will be rolling out to some select users on PC starting now, and debuting in full for everyone to use at some point later this summer.

This relaunch for Ubisoft Connect could well explain Star Wars Outlaws' stance on PC. If Ubisoft plans to overhaul and revamp its PC launcher completely, what better way to do it than with an exclusive game? And not just any exclusive game, but a highly anticipated new Star Wars game at that?

It makes perfectly logical sense, and that's why it's so plausible. Ubisoft Connect looks set to unite every Ubisoft-made game on PC under one roof, going by the trailer above, which depicts a boatload of Ubisoft titles in the user's library. Considering Ubisoft's vast output over the decades, that's a lot of games.

Star Wars Outlaws is set to launch next year in 2024 across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. Star Wars fans had some strong praise for Outlaws when it was revealed earlier this month, likening it to Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2 with its space outlaws and third-person combat. Outlaws's lead thought the comparisons were "great," and pretty flattering to the new game.

Oh, and that same lead was surprised everyone had the hots for Outlaws' droid, if you were wondering. 

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.