Ubisoft acknowledges Assassin's Creed Valhalla save file bug on PS5

Ubisoft has acknowledged an Assassin's Creed Valhalla bug that is affecting players' ability to save their games on PS5.

The bug, which is interrupting game sessions with a pop-up that reads "failed to save game progress," first reared its ugly head back in June. Affected players report the issue happening whenever they try to manually save and when the game autosaves, creating loads of corrupted save files and potentially leading to hours of lost progress.

Ubisoft has now acknowledged the bug and says a fix is in the works, however we don't yet have a timeline for when the issue might be resolved. We've reached out to Ubisoft for clarification and we'll update this article if we hear back.

We're aware of a save file issue causing "Failed to save game progress" pop up for some PlayStation players and are actively working on a solution," reads a tweet from the Assassin's Creed Twitter account. "Thank you for your patience."

The issue seems to be specific to the PS5 version of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, but players are reporting different areas of the map and activities as trigger points. It's a tricky one to nail down for sure, but some players have reported success with a simple workaround. Ubisoft Support even suggests trying this one out, so if you're affected by this most unfortunate glitch, definitely give this a shot: simply download the PS4 version of Assassin's Creed Valhalla to your PS5 while playing the PS5 version and try saving once it's downloaded.

Hopefully that works as a temporary solution for you, but if not we'll be keeping a close eye on word from Ubisoft on a potential fix.

