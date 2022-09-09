Two of our favorite Razer gaming headsets are currently massively discounted

Getting quality headsets for low prices is always a great scenario, and today we've found that two of our favorite Razer gaming headsets are taking some particularly heavy discounts.

Cutting to it, the Razer BlackShark V2 can be yours for just $69.99 (was $99.99) (opens in new tab), which represents a second lowest ever price and incredibly good value for money. We love this headset so much that it sits at the top of our best gaming headset guide due to the quality, versatility, comfort, value, and full package that it offers - even at its full MSRP. No doubt, it's particularly at home as PC gaming headset as you can utilise the USB DAC and further options there, but its out-the-box audio quality is so good it's great for consoles too. The cheapest this headset has been is only by a further five bucks and that was over Prime Day so the value is very strong indeed here.

Secondly, if your budget is a bit tighter, and you're mainly focused on finding a wired solution aimed at console play, you can find Razer Kaira X at a record or near-record low price today: the Xbox Series X headset (and Xbox One headset) is down to just $39 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (was $59.99), and the PlayStation model is just $45 (opens in new tab) (was $59,99). The former represents a lowest ever price, and it appears to be the first-ever official price drop at Amazon on the set. The latter PlayStation variant has seen multiple cuts before, but this $45 price has only ever been beaten twice - by a single cent, thus representing awesome value once again for those looking for a cheap PS5 headset or PS4 headset.

(opens in new tab) Razer BlackShark V2 gaming headset| $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save $30; second lowest ever price - One of our most favorite headsets is available for the second lowest price we've ever seen. Great sound, a comfy fit, and the sleekness you'd expect from Razer, but at 30% off the sticker price. Great value and absolutely worth it, no matter your platform of preference.



(opens in new tab) Razer Kaira X Wired for Xbox | $59.99 $39 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20.99; lowest ever price - Breaking brand new price territory the Xbox variant of the Kaira X (as well as in some other colorways) is down to a record low price. If you've been eyeing up a new wired headset to give you great audio across your platforms, then this is it.



(opens in new tab) Razer Kaira X Wired for PlayStation | $59.99 $45 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $15; lowest ever price (nearly) - OK, OK, this is actually a second lowest ever price but only by the tiniest of margins: one whole cent. It was $44.99 back in February but this is basically the same deal and offers seriously excellent value and becomes a bona fide cheap PS5 headset.



