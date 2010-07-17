Two new PSP titles from the Disgaea team announced

At a recent press event in San Francisco, Nippon Ichi Software producer Souhei Niikawa reported that from now on, NIS will limit the number of titles they release each year. “We are doing this to improve the game quality, and also to increase the customer satisfaction. The games that have been showcased here tonight were strictly selected and developed with this new policy,” explained Niikawa.



The introduction was followed by the announcement of two promising new titles for the PSP: Z.H.P., and Cladun: This is an RPG. We’ve got screenshots and trailers for both titles – and if you’re a Disgaea or JRPG fan, trust us. You should watch these hilarious trailers.





Z.H.P.

Z.H.P. was developed by the staff members who worked on Disgaea 3. “The project began soon after the release of Disgaea 3 and for two years it has been under intense development to formulate the game system. To describe how confident we are about this title… Let’s just say we’re as excited as the time when we first developed Disgaea,” explained Niikawa.



As longtime Disgaea fans, we have to admit that we’re really excited about this title. It looks like Disgaea on steroids with NIS’ traditional tongue-in-cheek sense of humor and good old fashioned grindy gameplay leveled-up to the max. Check out the trailer below, and you’ll see what we mean. The game is scheduled to release for North American audiences in Winter 2010.











