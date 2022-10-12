Twilight Imperium has an awesome 26% discount in this Amazon Prime Day board games sale

By Josh West
published

The Twilight Imperium board game is available at Amazon with almost $50 knocked off its asking price

Twilight Imperium 4th Edition cover
The latest version of Twilight Imperium, 4th Edition, has been discounted by $43 as part of today's offers on Prime Day board games, bringing it down to $121.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) instead of almost $165.

There's no question that Twilight Imperium is one of the best board games out there due to its sprawling strategy across the stars, so being able to get it at a 21% reduction as part of the Amazon Prime Day board game sales isn't a bad way to see this event out. In fact, it's one of the better savings in today's Prime Day board games roundup. 

We're into the second day of the event now, and while there are still plenty of great Amazon Prime Day gaming sales out there, they aren't staying in stock for long. That's why you'll want to grab the fantastic 4th Edition of Twilight Imperium while you still can. It probably won't stick around.

While this near-$50 saving isn't the cheapest Twilight Imperium has ever been, this is certainly the best price for the game on Amazon that we've seen this year. Whether you're looking to play with a small crew of three, or expand it out to a full six-players, Twilight Imperium is a truly awesome sci-fi experience from Fantasy Flight. 

So what are you waiting for? Get this Twilight Imperium Amazon Prime Day board games discount while you still can. 

Twilight Imperium 4th Edition Amazon Prime Day sale

Twilight Imperium 4th Edition | $164.99 $121.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $43 - Get a copy of the Twilight Imperium 4th Edition Board Game from Fantasy Flight Games with a 26% discount. This is the lowest price for the game in 2022, so don't miss this great deal.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Twilight Imperium 4th Edition | £164.99 £118.79 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $46 - The Twilight Imperium 4th Edition Board Game from Fantasy Flight Games is now available on Amazon UK as part of the Prime Day board games sale with this awesome 28% price cut. You won't want to miss this one. 

View Deal (opens in new tab)

