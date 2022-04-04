Turns out Red Dead Redemption 2 has rare meteor showers

A Red Dead Redemption 2 player has inadvertently witnessed a meteor shower in Rockstar's 2018 game.

Just below, you can see a post from the official Red Dead Redemption subreddit which popped up over the past weekend. The player writes that it's their first time ever seeing a meteor shower in Red Dead Redemption 2, accompanied by a clip showing multiple comets dashing throughout the night time sky high above them.

It turns out it's not just this player that's witnessing the meteor shower for the very first time. In the replies to the original subreddit post, many others say they're astonished to realize that Red Dead Redemption 2 has meteor showers, as they'd never heard about or seen them at all until now.

And yes, plenty are quick to point out the alien spaceship in Red Dead Redemption 2, but there's actually a certain way of making the spaceship appear, unlike the meteor shower. While the meteors are completely randomized, the alien spacecraft can actually be summoned by visiting a certain shack at night time.

Red Dead Redemption 2 might've come out over three years ago, but players are still discovering brand new things in Rockstar's massive wild west epic. For example, earlier this year in February, players learned that corpses actually decompose over a set period of time. It's just another stunning layer of detail in the prequel-sequel.

