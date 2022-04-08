Disney Plus tops Netflix as Turning Red overtakes The Adam Project in streaming wars

Turning Red, Pixar’s latest offering on Disney Plus, has topped Nielsen’s weekly streaming chart. Beating Netflix projects like The Adam Project and The Last Kingdom, the animated film became the most streamed movie worldwide.

Per Deadline (opens in new tab), the film received 1.7 billion minutes of streaming after it premiered on March 11. This beat Netflix’s The Adam Project, which collected 1.36 billion minutes of viewing.

The Ryan Reynolds movie was also outranked by two more Netflix products during the period of March 7 to March 13. Historical epic The Last Kingdom came in second while Netflix’s thriller series Pieces of Her ranked third.

Nielsen figures are based on viewers watching on a TV for streaming platforms Disney Plus, Netflix, Apple TV Plus, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu. Netflix also shares its own streaming data as well as providing a top 10 most-watched every day.

According to Netflix, The Adam Project was one of the platform’s most popular movies to date. It brought in 227.2 million hours of streaming in its first 28 days on the streaming service.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Adam Project follows a time-traveling fighter pilot who has to team up with his 12-year-old self in a mission to save the future. It also features another collaboration between Reynolds and his Deadpool partner Shawn Levy.

Turning Red, on the other hand, stars Rosalie Chiang and Sandra Oh in a movie about a Chinese-Canadian student with an unusual curse. The film follows 13-year-old Mei Lee as she turns into a giant red panda when showing intense emotions.

Turning Red received its premiere on Disney Plus, as well as being released in select cinemas on the same date.

