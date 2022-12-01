Paramount Plus renews Sylvester Stallone's Tulsa King for season 2

More Tulsa King is on the way, now that Paramount Plus has officially renewed the show for a second season.

Created by Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan, the crime drama sees Sylvester Stallone play Dwight "The General" Manfredi, a formerly incarcerated New York Mafia boss who tries to set up an underground organization in Oklahoma, and only made its debut on the platform on November 13. But according to the streamer, it helped drive the largest number of new subscriptions in a single day.

Not only that, but it was simulcast on the Paramount Network when it landed online, and was watched by 3.7 million viewers, besting the linear viewership of some of this year's biggest debuts including HBO's House of the Dragon. No wonder the broadcaster want to continue it.

“Tulsa King scored as the No. 1 new series of the year, topping all others including … House of the Dragon, with its preview on Paramount Network," Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a statement (via TV Line (opens in new tab)). "And on Paramount+, it shattered records, driving us to our biggest new sign-up day in history – which is why we instantly greenlit Season 2."

As it stands, only three episodes of Tulsa King are available to stream, with new installments releasing every Sunday. Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, A. C. Peterson, Dana Delany, Martin Starr, and Garrett Hedlund all star in the show alongside Stallone.

"With the combination of the incomparable Sylvester Stallone and Taylor Sheridan's darkly comedic twist on the beloved mobster genre, we have found our latest hit in Tulsa King," Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer, Paramount Streaming, added. "The series' premiere on Paramount+ helped drive a record sign-up day fueled by our unique ability as Paramount Global to tap into Paramount Network’s incredible Yellowstone audience."

While we wait for more news on Tulsa King season 2, check out our list of the most exciting new TV shows coming our way throughout the rest of 2022 and beyond.