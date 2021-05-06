Tribeca Festival reveals first ever Tribeca Games Award nominees

Tribeca Festival has released its first-ever Tribeca Games Official Selection lineup that will kick-off with a live, in-person Red Dead Redemption 2 concert.

On June 10, Rockstar Games will put on a live, outdoor performance in New York City's The Battery, a gorgeous waterfront park in the southernmost part of the island - during sunset, no less. The Songs of Red Dead Redemption 2 will be performed by the game's original soundtrack producer Daniel Lanois, his band, and "some very special guests." Sounds like a must-see, IMO.

This year marks the first time multiple video games have been featured as Official Selections, though this will be the ten-year anniversary since L.A. Noire became the first game ever to be honored as an Official Selection. The eight titles will be in competition for the first ever Tribeca Games Award, "which honors an unreleased game for its potential for excellence in art and storytelling through design, artistic mastery, and highly immersive worlds," according to the official press release. The selected titles come from a mix of well-known game publishers like Annapurna Interactive and EA, and indie developers like Slow Bros. and Ember Lab.

The 2021 Tribeca Festival Games Official Selections are:

Tribeca Games will also offer players a chance to be the first to experience playable hands-on demos from June 11 to June 20. You'll be able to reserve demo sessions starting May 24 by heading here . Plus, an online showcase called Tribeca Games Spotlight will feature exclusive gameplay footage as a part of Summer Game Fest.