Transformers and GI Joe comics will be leaving IDW at the end of 2022

IDW Publishing's long-standing license to publish comic books based on the Hasbro toy line franchises G.I. Joe and Transformers will be ending later this year. IDW has published Transformers comics since 2005, and G.I. Joe comics since 2008. The announcement of the change comes through The Hollywood Reporter, who reported in December that Robert Kirkman's Skybound imprint of Image Comics was in talks to pick up the license.

“At the end of 2022, IDW will bid a fond farewell to the publication of G.I. Joe and Transformers comic books and graphic novels. We’re exceedingly proud of our stewardship of these titles — 17 years with the Robots in Disguise and 14 years with A Real American Hero — and thank the legion of fans for their unwavering support, month in and month out," reads a statement from IDW provided to The Hollywood Reporter. "We’re also eternally grateful to every one of the talented creators who helped bring these characters to four-color life through our comics.”

IDW is planning at least one more major G.I. Joe story for 2022, before their license expires at the end of the year, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the release of the revamped GI Joe: A Real American Hero toy line, which revised the original GI Joe soldier toy into the concept of a fighting force made up of unique and distinct characters, with equally colorful enemies to match.

No announcement has been made regarding where the publishing licenses for G.I. Joe and Transformers will wind up following IDW's licensing ending. IDW will apparently retain the license to publish comics based on other Hasbro properties including MASK, Visionaries, ROM, and more.

