IDW celebrates 30 years of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine by giving the crew a dog

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine is one of the most beloved entries among fans of the long-running sci-fi franchise, notably for the way the series balanced quirky, character-based plots with striking political intrigue. In 2023, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Deep Space Nine's 1993 premiere, IDW Publishing is putting out a new limited series that aims to capture the feeling of a "lost episode" of the cult favorite show.

And from the looks of the plot of the five-issue limited series, titled Star Trek: Deep Space Nine - The Dog of War, writer Mike Chen (best known for his Star Wars novels) and veteran Star Trek artist Angel Hernandez are channeling both sides of the show's themes.

In The Dog of War, Quark (the Deep Space Nine space station's resident bar owner and entrepreneur) comes into possession of a rare, pure-bred Corgi (as in the dog). But when he brings the dog onto Deep Space Nine, it's discovered that it's also carrying a rare Borg component with it.

"I'm absolutely ecstatic to hang out with DS9's crew, and I hope that this story touches on all of the characters and intensity that made the show so powerful and great: Sisko's history with the Borg, the Dominion War, Garak's great outfits, Jadzia being Jadzia, Miles and Julian's holosuite adventures, and so much more," states Chen in IDW's announcement. "Also, Quark gets a dog. If that doesn't earn your latinum, I don't know what will!"

Latinum is, of course, a precious metal used as currency in the world of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. And true to form for the money-hungry Quark, Latinum is also the name of the station's new resident dog.

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine - The Dog of War #1 goes on sale in April with covers from series artist Angel Hernandez, Star Trek: Lower Decks artist Chris Fenoglio, a series of connecting covers that will span all five issues by artist Andy Price, a black and white version of Hernandez's cover, and a pair of Deep Space Nine schematic variant covers with and without trade dress.

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine - The Dog of War joins the new Star Trek: Strange New Worlds comic as part of IDW's Star Trek line.