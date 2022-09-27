Star Trek: Strange New Worlds comes to comic books

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is the latest hit streaming series in the Star Trek franchise, and now it's coming to comics with its own Star Trek: Strange New Worlds series from IDW Publishing.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – The Illyrian Enigma cover (Image credit: IDW Publishing)

(opens in new tab)

Fully titled Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - The Illyrian Enigma, the four-issue limited series focuses on Una Chin-Riley (AKA Number One), the First Officer of the USS Enterprise in the Strange New Worlds era, played by Rebecca Romijn in the Paramount Plus streaming series. It's set in between the recently concluded first season and the upcoming second season.

In the story, Number One is accused of "unlawful genetic modification" by Starfleet authorities, leading Captain Pike and the rest of the crew to embark on a mission in search of evidence of her innocence.

(Image credit: IDW Publishing)

(opens in new tab)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - The Illyrian Enigma is written by Strange New Worlds producer Kirsten Beyer and Star Trek author Mike Johnson, whose previous comic book collaborations include stories based on the streaming series Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Discovery. The limited series is drawn by artist Megan Levens, with color art from Charlie Kirchoff.

"The only thing more fun than Strange New Worlds is more Strange New Worlds," reads a joint statement from writers Beyer and Johnson and colorist Kirchoff, all of whom have previously worked together on Star Trek comics.

(Image credit: IDW Publishing)

(opens in new tab)

"We're thrilled to bring fans the first comic book adventure starring everyone's new favorite crew, in an all-new story that picks up where Season One left off. We couldn't be happier that Megan Levens is beaming aboard to join us!"

Levens, no stranger to her own contributions to previous Star Trek comics, adds her own statement in IDW's announcement, stating "What ultimately draws me to any project is the characters, and after only one short season, I'm already so deeply invested in the entire cast of Strange New Worlds."

"Bringing this cast onto the comic page for the first time has been a delight for me, both as a Trekkie and as an artist!" she concludes.

(Image credit: IDW Publishing)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - The Ilyrian Enigma #1 goes on sale in December with covers from Levens, Jake Batrok, Liana Kangas, and Malachi Ward.

Star Trek is getting a new lease at IDW just before Transformers and GI Joe leave the publisher at the end of 2022.