Walmart's Lego deals are better than they have any right to be this side of Black Friday

Even though Black Friday and sales season proper is a month away, nobody seems to have told Walmart so far as Lego deals are concerned.

The retailer is currently slashing prices left and right on some of the best Lego sets drawn from ranges like Harry Potter and Star Wars. In fact, Walmart's Lego deals are doling out record low prices that I'm honestly surprised to see this side of November. As an example, you can currently pick up the most recent Hogwarts Castle kit for $135.95 at Walmart instead of almost $170. A few of the 2024 advent calendars have been slashed in price as well, not to mention lots of the Animal Crossing series.

In other words, it's well worth browsing the entire Walmart sale on Lego if you have time. If you don't, however, don't worry. I've rounded up my favorite offers of the bunch here, with insight into why these discounts are worth your time.

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle & Grounds | $169.99 $135.95 at Walmart

Save $34 - Of all the discounts floating around at Walmart, this is the one which caught my eye most. I've never seen the kit for less than it is now, and even though there's a possibility it'll drop even further for Black Friday, there's no guarantee of that. The average price is closer to $150 as well, so this is a welcome blip.



Buy it if:

✅ You want something truly iconic

✅ You don't want to pay/display the massive version



Don't buy it if:

❌ You already have the big one



Price check:

💲 Amazon | $135.95

💲 Lego | $169.99



⭐ UK price: £149.99 £119.99 at Amazon

Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2024 | $44.99 $35.99 at Walmart

Save $9 - Seeing as this is a lowest-ever price and the same product is out of stock at Amazon, I'd recommend moving fast on this one if you'd like a change from classic chocolate advent calendars.



Buy it if:

✅ You want to be organized this year

✅ You don't want it to sell out later



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're OK waiting for a better offer



Price check:

💲 Amazon | OOS

💲 Lego | $44.99



⭐ UK price: £29.99 £23.99 at Amazon

Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2024 | $44.99 $35.99 at Walmart

Save $9 - That's a record low price on the new Wizarding World advent calendar, and because these have a habit of vanishing ahead of festive season, now may be a good time to dive in.



Buy it if:

✅ You want to be organized this year

✅ You're worried about it selling out later



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're happy to wait for a better offer



Price check:

💲 Amazon | $35.99

💲 Lego | $44.99



⭐ UK price: £29.99 £24.99 at Smyths

Lego Super Mario Piranha Plant | $59.99 $47.95 at Walmart

Save $12 - I've not seen the Super Mario foe for less, and that makes this a cracking deal on the whole. Seeing as it's usually closer to $58, I'm impressed. That's the kind of reduction I'd been expecting for Black Friday.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a cool desk or shelf buddy

✅ You're looking for the perfect gift



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd rather save your money for Mighty Bowser



Price check:

💲 Amazon | $47.95

💲 Lego | $59.99



⭐ UK price: £57.99 £42.99 at Amazon

Lego Animal Crossing Nook's Cranny & Rosie's House | $74.99 $59.95 at Walmart

Save $11 - I don't think this kit has ever been available for less, and it's usually hovering around $68 or thereabouts. With that in mind, this is one of the better Walmart deals so far.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a centerpiece to your collection

✅ You're buying for adults or kids



Don't buy it if:

❌ You were hoping for a full Nook's Cranny



Price check:

💲 Amazon | $59.95

💲 Lego | $74.99



⭐ UK price: £64.99 £43.99 at Very

Lego Animal Crossing Isabelle's House Visit | $39.99 $31.95 at Walmart

Save $11 - While it isn't a massive price cut on the face of things, that's still the kit's lowest ever price. I'd say it's one of the best in the Animal Crossing range, so that discount is mighty tempting.



Buy it if:

✅ You want something iconic but affordable

✅ You're buying for adults or kids



Don't buy it if:

❌ You were hoping for Villager minifigs



Price check:

💲 Amazon | $31.95

💲 Lego | $39.99



⭐ UK price: £34.99 £25.99 at Amazon

Lego Back to the Future DeLorean | $199.99 $159.99 at Walmart

Save $40 - That isn't a record low price, but it's only five cents off being so. As such, it's still great value on an excellent kit that's becoming harder to find. If you've ever fancied it, you won't do a great deal better.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a very cool display item

✅ You adore the trilogy



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're happy to wait for a better deal



Price check:

💲 Zavvi | $179.99

💲 Lego | $199.99



⭐ UK price: OOS at Zavvi

