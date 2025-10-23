Sorry Black Friday, my dream Switch 2 amiibo sale has already kicked off at Best Buy

I hate to break it to you, but we're only nine weeks away from the holidays, so I'm officially on the hunt for the best Switch 2 accessories deals for gifts, and by jove, I think I've found them thanks to this amiibo sale.

There's currently $10 off the latest wave of Legend of Zelda and Street Fighter 6 figures that launched alongside the new handheld, savings that take some of the Nintendo toys-to-life figures down to just $19.99 at Best Buy, a return to a record low where the Legend of Zelda figures are concerned.



If you're stuck on ideas for the Nintendo nerd in your life, amiibo like these are ideal as little stocking filler gifts. For one, they aren't as pricey as the Switch 2, even without the Best Buy savings, and can be appreciated as great collectible figures even without the flashy new handheld. You might have difficulty fitting the extra-large Street Fighter 6 amiibo in a stocking, of course, but that's a later you problem.

Read more Read less ▼ Sidon The Legend of Zelda Series amiibo | $29.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

Save $10 - The Tears of the Kingdom Sidon amiibo launched for $29.99, but this Best Buy sale saves $10 off its original price. This isn't the first time I've spotted everyone's favorite Zora boy for just $19.99, but it's great to see him return to a record-low price right before the holidays.



UK: £16.99 at Nintendo UK

Read more Read less ▼ Riju The Legend of Zelda Series amiibo | $29.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

Save $10 - Just like Sidon, Best Buy has knocked $10 off the stunning Ruji amiibo. Instead of her typical $29.99 MSRP, she's now just $19.99, a return to her lowest ever price so far - a shockingly good price for Legend of Zelda fans. UK: £16.99 at Nintendo UK

Read more Read less ▼ Tulin The Legend of Zelda Series amiibo | $29.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

Save $10 - If you or the Zelda fan in your life is more of a Rito fan, then you'll be glad to know that the Tulin amiibo has also returned to its lowest ever price so far. At Best Buy, the flying sage is just $19.99, a saving of $10 off his $29.99 MSRP, and a price that is sure to take any amiibo collection to new heights. UK: £16.99 at Nintendo UK

Read more Read less ▼ Yunobo The Legend of Zelda Series amiibo | $29.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

Save $10 - The entirety of the new Tears of the Kingdom amiibos are included in Best Buy's savings, as Yunobo is also $10 off right now. Like the others, he launched for $29.99, but Best Buy has returned him to his record-low price of $19.99, making it cheaper than ever to complete your Switch 2 amiibo collection. UK: £16.99 at Nintendo UK

Read more Read less ▼ Street Fighter 6 Luke amiibo | $39.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $10 - The brand-new lot of Street Fighter 6 amiibos, which includes this Luke figure, is also $10 off at Best Buy today. This currently $29.99 sales price isn't a record-low, but as one of the bigger amiibos released, being able to grab Luke for $10 less is still a great deal. UK: £24.99 at Nintendo UK