Save 64% on Nerf blasters and kick off summer this Memorial Day weekend

With Memorial Day weekend coming up, you’ll have some spare time to spend with friends and family. So, you’re probably thinking up fun ways to spend that time. Thankfully, Nerf has you covered.



That’s because, as part of Amazon’s early Memorial Day deals, you can get up to 64% off foam, gel, and water blasters from Nerf – some of which are among the best Nerf guns you can buy. While weather conditions will vary a whole lot across the US this Memorial Day weekend, that doesn’t mean you can’t use this as an excuse to stock up on some summertime swag for the season ahead.

Some of the great deals you can get your hands on include 45% off the Nerf Elite 2.0 Flipshots Flip-16 Blaster and 65% off the Nerf Rival Kronos XVIII-500 Blaster. Meanwhile, older kids and grown-ups can enjoy awesome blasters from Nerf’s Gelfire range including the Nerf Pro Gelfire Ghost Bolt Action Blaster (was $49.99, now $27.99) and the Nerf Pro Gelfire Dual Wield Pack, down from $29.99 to $12.49.



Also, if you’re excited for the next season of Fortnite but recognise that you should probably also go outside and touch grass too, you’ll be interested to know that you can get 24% off the Fortnite Pump SG Water Blaster and 39% off the Fortnite RL Water Blaster. Backyard battle royale, anyone?

Nerf Rival Kronos XVIII-500 | $21.99 $7.85 at Amazon [Amazon Exclusive]

Save $14 - This blaster may be small but it packs a punch, with the capacity to launch its spherical foam rounds at a rate of 90 feet per second. Its current discount is just as mighty, with $7.85 being its lowest-ever price. Buy it if:

✅ You like the Nerf Rival line

✅ You want something light enough to dual-wield



Don't buy it if:

❌ You prefer the standard Nerf ‘dart’ shape

❌ You’re buying it for a young child

Nerf Elite 2.0 Flipshots Flip-16 Blaster | $12.79 $6.99 at Amazon

Save $5 - This blaster has flip barrels that can be adjusted to change up your firepower and a hefty 16-dart capacity. It also happens to be seeing its lowest price ever. Buy it if:

✅ Big blasters make you feel cool

✅ You want to be able to vary the power of your blaster



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want something light that you can use one-handed

❌ You want a water blaster Price match:

💲Hasbro | $44.99

💲Best Buy | OOS

Nerf Pro Gelfire Dual Wield Pack | $29.99 $12.49 at Amazon

Save $17 - Like all blasters in the Gelfire range, the Nerf Pro Gelfire Dual Wield Pack comes with hydrated gel rounds that burst on impact. Imagine airsoft without the pain and a water balloon fight without the mess and you’ll have a good idea of the kind of fun you’ll have with Nerf Gelfire blasters. While these twin-shooters briefly dropped to below $8 a few months ago, getting over 50% off is still an awesome deal. Buy it if:

✅ You want to rock two blasters at once

✅ Gelfire sounds like your bag



Don't buy it if:

❌ You’re not buying for a teen or adult

❌ You don’t want to have to wear eye protection Price match:

💲Target | $12.49

💲Walmart | $12.49

Nerf Pro Gelfire Ghost Bolt Action Blaster | $49.99 $27.99 at Amazon

Save $22 - The Ghost Bolt Action Blaster is perfect for sneaking around and hitting targets from a distance thanks to its functional sights and 200-feet-per-second velocity. You’ll want to be just as speedy to get your hands on this deal, as the price on this blaster fluctuates pretty wildly. Buy it if:

✅ You want great distance, speed, and strength

✅ You like to be the sniper



Don't buy it if:

❌ You like to get up in people’s grill

❌ You want a more kid-friendly blaster Price match:

💲Target | $27.99

💲Walmart | $46.76

Nerf Super Soaker Fortnite Pump-SG Water Blaster | $16.99 $12.99 at Amazon

Save $4 - Both this and its foam dart equivalent are seeing nice discounts at the moment but we’re looking at the lowest price the Nerf Super Soaker Fortnite Pump-SG Water Blaster has had in years. Buy it if:

✅ You want a small, easy-to-use water blaster

✅ You like the pump-action mechanism



Don't buy it if:

❌ You don’t care for Fortnite

❌ You’re looking to stay dry Price match:

💲Walmart | $16.95

💲Toys R US | $13.98

Nerf Super Soaker Fortnite RL | $18.10 $10.99 at Amazon

Save $7 - The ‘RL’ of course stands for rocket launcher but the only thing you’ll be launching with this blaster is torrents of water from its 6.7 oz capacity drum. This is a mere 60c off the cheapest price we’ve ever seen for this Battle Royale-inspired blaster. Buy it if:

✅ You want a blaster with serious distance on it

✅ You find the little face on it oddly charming



Don't buy it if:

❌ You’ve never thanked the bus driver

❌ You’re looking for a foam blaster Price match:

💲Walmart | OOS

💲Awesome Toys | OOS

Should you buy Nerf blasters?

(Image credit: Hasbro)

You know when a specific brand name basically becomes synonymous with the product they make? Using a search engine? You’re Googling it. Need a tissue? Grab a Kleenex. If you want to run around like a giddy child and shoot foam projectiles at your friends? You need a Nerf blaster.



While it being “Nerf or nothin’” is a bit of an over exaggeration, Nerf does have a winning combination of good build quality, value, and range. Not to mention, Nerf being a childhood favorite of kids since the 1990s means that you can trust you’re picking up a blaster that is fun and – perhaps more importantly – safe.

