See all the new Lego sets for October 2025, including massive Death Star kit and adorable Gremlins throwback

I feel a great disturbance in the Force when checking this month's new Lego sets, as if millions of bank accounts cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced. You see, that's no moon; that's October's biggest release, the breath-taking (if eye-wateringly expensive) Death Star.

It's big enough to make up for what is otherwise a lean month where new Lego sets are concerned. Aside from the enormous battlestation and its 38 minifigures, Christmas kits and nostalgic throwbacks rule the roost. The Lego Game Boy is arriving in October, for example, with Gizmo hot on its heels. Both are contenders for our list of the best Lego sets, so I pity our collective wallets.

To get you up to speed on everything that's launching this month, here are all the new Lego sets arriving in October.

Editor's choice

Lego Death Star | View at Lego

All I can say is: look at the size of that thing! The new Death Star's a truly enormous (and equally ambitious) kit. Although I wonder whether it may have been better served as a series of dioramas you could combine into a mega-set, I can't deny how impressive this monster is.

New Lego sets October 2025: Botanicals

(Image credit: Lego)

There's just one floral set arriving in October, and it looks like a rework of an existing set. Indeed, I think the Bouquet of Pink Roses is a recolored Bouquet of Roses. I may be wrong, but that's the impression I'm getting from a first pass.

However, this one obviously overhauls the color scheme for a pink design with slightly more variation in its shades, all while keeping those four sprigs of white baby's-breath flowers. Personally, I think I might prefer it to classic red; the addition of white and peach to the center of some roses makes the overall set pop more.

Available October 1, 2025

Bouquet of Pink Roses | View at Lego



- Price: $59.99 / £54.99 / AU$99.99

- Ages: 18+

- Pieces: 789

- Minifigures: 0

- Item Number: 10374

New Lego sets October 2025: BrickHeadz

(Image credit: Lego)

There are two new BrickHeadz collections dropping in October, and they're from equally huge franchises - Stranger Things and Fortnite. Because I'm a massive fan of the Hawkins party, I've gotta give a shout-out to the Mike, Dustin, Lucas, and Will figures from Stranger Things season 1. Seeing as those early episodes came out a whole 10 years ago (excuse me while I crumble to dust), there's a lot of nostalgia tied up in here. Dustin has the headset he used to communicate with Lucas when they were being chased by shady government types, for instance, while Mike is armed with a walkie-talkie.

It wouldn't be fair to completely ignore the Drift and Raven figures, though. These are some of Fortnite's most recognizable skins, so they make for good gifts or display pieces for your gaming setup.

Available October 1, 2025

Mike, Dustin, Lucas, and Will Figures | View at Lego



- Price: $39.99 / £34.99 / AU$69.99

- Ages: 10+

- Pieces: 542

- Minifigures: 0

- Item Number: 40801

Drift & Raven Figures | View at Lego



- Price: $19.99 / £17.99 / AU$29.99

- Ages: 10+

- Pieces: 280

- Minifigures: 0

- Item Number: 40884

New Lego sets: Icons

(Image credit: Lego)

All aboard the Christmas hype train! That's certainly how it feels in terms of new Icons Lego sets, anyway. The two we're getting in October are very festive, and I can practically hear the sleigh bells jingling from here.

Because I adore the Holidays, I'm struggling to pick between them in terms of my favorite. The Holiday Express Train is perfect for winding around the Christmas tree at home in December, while the Family Christmas Tree kit brings a warm and nostalgic feel to proceedings that makes me want to sit by the fire with a mug of hot cocoa and a blanket. However, the fact that it spins around to reveal an elaborate little house inside clinches the matter for me - it's an utterly magical design, if a very expensive one.

Available October 4, 2025

Holiday Express Train | View at Lego



- Price: $129.99 / £109.99 / AU$199.99

- Ages: 18+

- Pieces: 956

- Minifigures: 4

- Item Number: 10361

Family Christmas Tree | View at Lego



- Price: $329.99 / £269.99 / AU$499.99

- Ages: 9+

- Pieces: 3,171

- Minifigures: 7

- Item Number: 41843

New Lego sets October 2025: Ideas

(Image credit: Lego)

It's a nostalgic month for the Ideas range, because Gizmo from 1984's Gremlins is getting a Lego makeover. This 1K-piece figure reminds me a lot of the recent Ewok kit or the older Baby Yoda model in that it's several inches tall, is adorably tubby, and boasts eyes that would melt the heart of all but the most cold-hearted individual.

Like shiny things, on the other hand? Good news! The Mineral Collection is also available as part of this month's new Lego sets, bringing you a host of sparkly treats to go on your shelf.

Available October 1, 2025

Gremlins Gizmo | View at Lego



- Price: $109.99 / £89.99 / AU$149.99

- Ages: 18+

- Pieces: 1,125

- Minifigures: 0

- Item Number: 21361

Mineral Collection | View at Lego



- Price: $59.99 / £54.99 / AU$99.99

- Ages: 18+

- Pieces: 880

- Minifigures: 0

- Item Number: 21362

New Lego sets October 2025: Star Wars

(Image credit: Lego)

While we do have another kit hitting shelves this month that would normally take up all of my brainspace (it's a freakin' gingerbread AT-AT with a candy cane-wielding Darth Vader, what's not to love?!), the looming Death Star casts everything else into shadow. This is an absurdly large model at more than 9,000 pieces, and it crams almost 40 minifigures into the box. Of course, that means the price is equally large; it's one of the most expensive new Lego sets the company has ever sold.

Rather than being a fully enclosed orb, this kit is the sort of cutaway you'd find in those old DK hardback books detailing the interior of Star Wars ships. Various iconic rooms are visible here, from the Emperor's Throne Room to the reactor shaft, making the Death Star more like a collection of dioramas than anything else.

Available October 1, 2025

Gingerbread AT-AT Walker | View at Lego



- Price: $59.99 / £54.99 / AU$99.99

- Ages: 10+

- Pieces: 697

- Minifigures: 1

- Item Number: 40806

Available October 4, 2025 (October 1 for Insiders)

Death Star | View at Lego



- Price: $999.99 / £899.99 / AU$1,499.99

- Ages: 18+

- Pieces: 9,023

- Minifigures: 38

- Item Number: 75419

New Lego sets October 2025: Super Mario

(Image credit: Future)

Even though it's listed as a Super Mario set, I imagine even those who aren't fans of the plumber will appreciate Lego's Game Boy model. This is an incredibly accurate recreation of the handheld console as it appeared in 1989; in fact, it's almost 1-to-1 in terms of scale.

It's not just cool to look at on a shelf, though. The replica features pressable buttons, two cartridges (Super Mario Land and The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening) that can be slotted into the back, and a very nifty collection of lenticular screens to make it look like you're in the middle of a game. For anyone who grew up with the original system, it's a delight.

Available October 1, 2025

Game Boy | View at Lego



- Price: $59.99 / £54.99 / AU$99.99

- Ages: 18+

- Pieces: 421

- Minifigures: 0

- Item Number: 72046

New Lego sets October 2025: Wednesday

(Image credit: Lego)

The Addams Family spinoff is getting a fresh wave of kits for Wednesday's second season, and the new Lego set that catches my eye most is the Thing's Apartment model. This chest opens up to reveal a rather cozy living space for everyone's favorite disembodied hand, complete with pampering materials like nail polish.

The second set released this month for Wednesday is Morticia's Cottage, which looks very comfortable in a gothic, brooding sort of way.

Available October 1, 2025

Thing's Apartment | View at Lego



- Price: $89.99 / £74.99 / AU$129.99

- Ages: 10+

- Pieces: 828

- Minifigures: 1

- Item Number: 76785

Morticia's Cottage | View at Lego



- Price: $109.99 / £89.99 / AU$149.99

- Ages: 10+

- Pieces: 1,002

- Minifigures: 4

- Item Number: 76786

New Lego sets October 2025: Other

(Image credit: Lego)

The festive theme continues with the rest of this month's new Lego sets, because they're almost all Christmas-coded. I adore the jolly Snowman Ornaments (they look so cheerful!) and the Up-Scaled Santa 'Minifigure' amuses me because it's anything but mini. All the same, the Festive Gingerbread House captured my heart. This would make for a great addition to any Lego Christmas Village you're building, and it's far more affordable than most Holiday Lego.

Available October 1, 2025

Festive Gingerbread House | View at Lego



- Price: $39.99 / £34.99 / AU$59.99

- Ages: 10+

- Pieces: 498

- Minifigures: 1

- Item Number: 40809

Snowman Ornaments | View at Lego



- Price: $12.99 / £10.99 / AU$19.99

- Ages: 6+

- Pieces: 168

- Minifigures: 0

- Item Number: 40812

Up-Scaled Santa Minifigure | View at Lego



- Price: $54.99 / £46.99 / AU$89.99

- Ages: 10+

- Pieces: 761

- Minifigures: 0

- Item Number: 40820

Gifts with purchase

If you buy certain ranges and spend a specific amount of money (or more) on Lego's official store, you'll get certain free gifts in October. I've listed these below, but bear in mind that most are only available until October 7. Click the links to see which ranges they're bundled with.