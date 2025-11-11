New Lego Legend of Zelda set teased, and it hints at a Ganon showdown

The next Lego Legend of Zelda set has been teased, and it looks as though it's Ganon's time to shine.

Lego just posted a video on its social channels featuring Ocarina of Time Link (as a minifigure, of course) in a fiery environment, facing down... well, something. We don't actually see what that something is, but considering the shape of its shadow, its size, and the teaser's familiar background music, we can assume it's the game's big bad - Ganondorf. Or at least, the villain in his final 'Ganon' form. I don't know about you, but I'd say that'd make for a mighty fine Lego Legend of Zelda set.

We don't have a price or release date for this model - whatever it ends up being - just yet, but we do know it'll launch in 2026. It will also re-use the Adult Link minifigure (along with Navi the fairy) from last year's Great Deku Tree, which earned a spot on our list of the best Lego sets. Link is also wielding that kit's translucent Master Sword, not to mention its Hylian Shield. However, look closely and you can also see what looks to be an Ocarina of Time Princess Zelda minifigure in the background. We only got the Breath of the Wild's version in the Lego Legend of Zelda Deku Tree kit, so it's nice to see the N64 one getting her due here.

As for Ganon, the teaser shows an approaching shadow matching the character's silhouette (horns and all) from Ocarina of Time's final battle looming over Link, and judging by how far Link leans back to see his foe, I assume the figure must be at least three to four times bigger than the Hero of Time.

Now, there's a chance that Ganon will be made in a similar fashion to the mechs seen in the Star Wars and Marvel ranges (these can fit a minifigure inside with room to spare), so let's not get too ahead of ourselves. Nevertheless, I don't think that's the case here. The shadow's bulk suggests it's a lot larger, and at a guess it looks as if it could be a similar size to The Mighty Bowser (see below).

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

Mario's greatest foe may be a good point of reference for this set. That kit stood on a castle stand with fiery torches at either end, and this teaser has a similar vibe due to the flames and debris dotting the environment around Link. There's obviously artistic licence being taken here because Link's stood on gravel rather than Lego (and Navi is outright floating without her see-through stand), but I think you can make out ruins in the background. With that in mind, could this scene be a diorama showdown between Link, Zelda, and Ganon amongst the rubble of Hyrule Castle? Maybe. We'll just have to wait and see - a full reveal will likely be with us in the next few days, or weeks at worst. In my experience, Lego typically reveals a product shortly after its teasing.

Sadly, that 2026 release date means the kit won't be a part of this year's Black Friday Lego deals. The Great Deku Tree is another matter, though...

