New Lego sets in November 2025 surprised me, but not for the reason you might think

November might be a first when it comes to new Lego sets, and not for the reason you'd expect. To be precise, there are only two of them.

Although I'm not complaining at the chance to catch up on my (ridiculous) backlog, it's surprising to see just a pair of new Lego sets in November 2025. We're typically inundated with additions to the best Lego sets, even on quiet months, so this feels unprecedented.

I'm a huge fan of the ones we are getting this month, however. Both are very handsome display pieces, but the Ideas kit - which is inspired by '80s classic The Goonies - charges straight onto my wishlist because it includes working traps spread across its labyrinthine setup. It brings back that childlike wonder of uncovering hidden mysteries, which is exactly what a Goonies set should do.

Be aware that there are some cool gifts-with-purchase sets in November as well, so move quickly if you want to add these to your build!

Lego The Goonies | $329.99 at Lego

Of the two new Lego sets in November 2025, there's a clear winner for me: this massive kit. Besides recreating the delightful adventure movie, it features numerous traps and discoveries throughout an extensive diorama that captures key moments from the film. It's more like a series of vignettes than a recreation of any one location, and I think that was the right choice judging by how much the developers have been able to cram in.



UK price: £269.99 at Lego

New Lego sets September 2025: Icons

Even though the price tag made me wince (it's up there as one of the more expensive Lego sets), there's no denying how pretty this display piece is. Besides being a colorful underwater utopia you can enjoy on your shelf or desk without the hassle of a real aquarium, it's more interactive than you'd expect. There are various knobs and cranks that can be turned to move the occupants, from making the 'brickfish' swim to having a crab pop out of hiding. At 20.5in (52cm) wide, this tank is certainly big enough to hide a few secrets.

Jump on the offer sharpish and you'll be able to add the Fish Tank Filter & Fish Food gift-with-purchase to your aquarium. Just be quick, because it's only available with the set while stock lasts and until November 19.

Available November 16, 2025 (November 13 for Insiders)