Hey you guys, star Ke Huy Quan just revealed a Lego Goonies set in nostalgic tribute to beloved '80s movie

A Lego Goonies set is officially sailing onto shelves this November, and it's a labyrinthine kit filled with traps.

Revealed in a nostalgic video with Ke Huy Quan (who starred in the 1980s film as plucky inventor Data), the Lego Goonies set will be available from November 4, 2025. However, Lego Insiders – e.g. anyone signed in with a free Lego Store profile – will be able to pre-order the model from November 1. As is the case for a few of the best Lego sets, it's also exclusive to the Lego Store. You won't be able to find it anywhere else, at least not initially.

- Price: $329.99 / £269.99 / AU$499.99

- Ages: 18+

- Pieces: 2,912

- Minifigures: 12

- Item number: 21363

It's a good time to be a Lego fan if you grew up in the '80s and '90s; Gizmo from Gremlins got a brick-based makeover recently, and the Lego Game Boy just arrived (indeed, we still can't get over how accurate it is). This kit is even more impressive by virtue of being absolutely massive. It's a complex maze of caves and traps drawn from throughout the movie, all enclosed within the hidden pirate ship of One-Eyed Willy.

The most impressive thing about the model is how interactive it is. You'll find the secret fireplace entrance to the cave system, a skeleton organ with keys that break the floor just like in the movie, and more. That means it's more than just a display piece; it's one hell of a conversation starter. Fittingly, it taps into the childlike wonder of the Goonies as well – even if it's in a small way. Being able to show off that these miniature traps actually work is guaranteed to make, unless the person in question is colder than the Fratellis.

Speaking of which, you're getting 12 minifigures in the box including Mikey, Data, Chunk, Sloth, the Fratellis, and One-Eyed Willy himself. That's a pretty good haul on the whole, and allows you to recreate iconic moments with the kit's many scenes.

It's an interesting choice to make the model into a series of vignettes (a bit like the new Lego Death Star) rather than simply recreating One-Eyed Willy's pirate ship or another scene from the movie. That means it can cram maximum fan-service into that near-3K piece count, which is probably wise seeing as we're unlikely to get another run at Lego Goonies anytime soon.

Considering how quickly models like this have been selling out recently, I'd be sure to camp out on that listing page come November 1 (assuming you're an Insider, of course). Gizmo quickly went on backorder, for instance, as did the new Lego Pirates of the Caribbean model. That doesn't mean you won't be able to get it if you miss that initial wave; just that there may be a longer wait.

