Captain Jack Sparrow returns with a massive new Lego Pirates of the Caribbean set, complete with working ship wheel

It's been a long, long time since Captain Jack Sparrow sailed the Lego seas, but now he's back in action with an enormous Lego Pirates of the Caribbean set packing almost 3,000 pieces.

Although I suspect the legendary outlaw would take issue with his beloved Black Pearl being called 'Lego Captain Jack Sparrow's Pirate Ship' here, it's hard to complain when you get a look at the thing. This 2,862-piece monster is an ambitious display piece that recreates the galleon in all its glory, right down to the trademark black sails and angel masthead. Naturally, no Lego Pirates of the Caribbean set would be complete without minifigures from the movie series… and there are eight here if you aren't counting said masthead.

I've gone into more detail below, but you'll be able to get your hands on the kit from the Lego Store this September. While it'll go on general sale as of September 15, Lego Insiders (those who are signed up to the free membership) can order it early from September 12. We'll have to wait and see if it earns a spot on our list of the best Lego sets, but it certainly seems impressive enough for consideration.

Lego Captain Jack Sparrow's Pirate Ship

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $379.99 / £299.99 / AU$549.99 Ages 18+ Pieces 2,682 Minifigures 8 Dimensions H: 26" (64cm) / W: 26" (64cm) / D: 10" (23cm) Product number 10365 Release date September 15, 2025 (September 12 for Insiders)

This kit is an 18+ collector's piece, so that probably gives you an idea of what to expect here – thousands of pieces, an intricate build designed specifically for display, and multiple minifigures you probably won't be able to get anywhere else. The Black Pearl (ahem, I mean "Captain Jack Sparrow's Pirate Ship") lives up to that reputation as an ode to real-world ship miniatures. It even sits on a 'wooden' stand.

This isn't just for show, though. Well, it is, but there's an interactive element to it as well. The ship wheel actually turns the rudder, and twisting dials at the back lifts up hatches to reveal a line of cannons. You can actually split the ship at the waterline if you'd prefer to show it off 'at sea,' too. When combined with the captain's quarters and a free gift-with-purchase of Jack's magic compass, it feels as though this model is trying to leave no stone unturned in honoring the Pirates franchise.

The minifigures are firmly based on the original movie, though. You're getting Jack alongside Will Turner and Elizabeth Swann, of course, but Anamaria (who Zoe Saldana played in Black Pearl), Marty, the parrot-weilding Cotton, Gibbs, and Hector Barbossa himself are also along for the ride. Barbossa's head actually has an undead side too, allowing you to recreate that "you better start believing in ghost stories" moment. With spooky season just around the corner, I can appreciate that...

Speaking of which, it does make me wonder if a Flying Dutchman model of the same scale with Davey Jones and co could follow in the not so distant future. A scallywag like me can dream, right?

