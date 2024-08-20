New Lego Harry Potter set is like a weird doll's house, and I kinda love that

Our Hogwarts letters may be years late at this point, but this new Lego Harry Potter set is a pretty good consolation prize. The Lego Burrow recreates the Weasley's distinctly wonky home in more detail than we've seen before, to the point that this Collectors' Edition kit reminds me of a doll's house. While it's a faithful recreation of the house from the outside, it can be opened up to reveal a multitude of rooms and hidden corners – a must for the best Lego sets, if you ask me.

Due to arrive this September as part of the 'Back to Hogwarts' event at Lego's store, The Burrow is 18 inches tall and features 10 minifigures – the entire Weasley family, along with Harry. This includes some characters who haven't had Lego Harry Potter models before.

I've broken the set down below, but the impatient amongst you can check it out now at the Lego store. It'll be available this September 4, but Lego Insiders (anyone that's signed up to Lego's free membership program) can get their hands on the Lego Burrow from September 1 instead. This is a pretty common occurrence where new kits are concerned, as demonstrated with the new Lego Nightmare Before Christmas set.

As for the upcoming Back to Hogwarts event, that'll feature exclusive deals and special giveaways that are mostly connected to this release (little sets such as the Floo Network at Borgin and Burkes and the Weasley Clock). It begins this September 1.

Lego The Burrow - Collectors' Edition

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $229.99 / £219.99 Ages 18+ Pieces 2,405 Minifigures 10 Item Number 76437 Release date September 4 (September 1 for Insiders)

We've had a version of the Burrow in Lego before, but it was a lot smaller and less ambitious. Indeed, that kit – a now-retired set called 'Attack on the Burrow' – was several inches shorter and featured half the number of bricks. That meant it was open-backed and didn't really capture the scale of the Weasley home, whereas this Collectors' Edition does. Moreover, its 2,405 pieces mean that it can close completely to be displayed at any angle.

That also means it can fit a lot of rooms into its interior. Besides bedrooms and bathrooms, it features the iconic kitchen complete with 'magically animated' (e.g. they're held up by clips) tools. The fireplace Floo Network also makes minifigs 'disappear' if you turn the cog, which is a fun touch.

Judging by the minifigures (with Bill and Charlie being featured for the first time), this Lego Harry Potter set is based on Chamber of Secrets. That means it's a lot more cheerful than the last set, which featured Death Eaters… well, setting the place on fire. Charming.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Much like last year's Lego Gringotts Bank, this is something of an engineering clever clogs. It's distinctly top-heavy and doesn't look as if it should be able to stand, but the folks at Lego have solved that problem through some brick-based wizardry.

If you're keeping score, this is the fourth Collectors' Edition Harry Potter kit. Before now we've had Gringotts, Hedwig on Harry's school gear, and the Hogwarts Express. What will be next, I wonder?

For more brick-based goodness, check out the best Lego Star Wars sets. You can also save while building your collection with the latest Lego deals.