I'm choosing to ignore that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate price hike thanks to this chunky discount

Everyone's talking about the Xbox Game Pass price hike, a jump in monthly cost most palpable with the Ultimate tier's new eye-watering $29.99 price — but not me. No, I choose to keep my head in the sand thanks to this great Xbox Game Pass deal.

CD Keys may have changed their name to Loaded but their cheap software remains the same, and it's still offering discounts on Game Pass Ultimate memberships for 6 and 12 months. Those are discounted on the old price, so seem even more affordable now. For example you can get 6 months for just $112.89 or 12 months for $224.39.

Save $23.10 - This 6-month key seems to have an okay discount... until you consider that it lists the old XGPU price. With the new scheme it's a terrifying $179.94, so the new price actually saves you just shy of $70. Buy it if: ✅ You're in the US

✅ You definitely want the top tier

✅ You won't commit for 12 months Don't buy it if: ❌ You're outside the US (the codes are specific to region, though the site lets you pick others) UK: £82.99 at Loaded

While some Xbox Game Pass subscribers are enjoying a delayed price hike, that's not the case in the US or UK, where new subscribers already have to pay the higher price. Returning ones don't have to for now, and it's worth noting that the Game Pass keys are stackable (though only up to 36 months).

With the above code getting you 6 months of gaming, it's good for people who want to try their hand at Xbox Game Pass without a long commitment, as it's the shortest length of time you can get a Loaded key for the top-end plan.

If you know you want to stick around on the subscription plan for a long time though, there's no harm in opting for this alternative deal:

Save $47.60 - You're only getting about a saving of $1.40 for opting for 12 months instead of 6, but let's ignore that stat in favor of another one. Under the new pricing structure it should cost you $359.88, so your 'real' saving is $135.49 over the course of a year. Buy it if: ✅ You're in the US

✅ You definitely want the top tier

✅ You know you need a full year Don't buy it if: ❌ You're outside the US (the codes are specific to region, though the site lets you pick others) UK: £164.99 at Loaded

Should you buy Loaded's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deals?

Yes! Well, unless you're adamant in your plan to cancel.

There's something well worth bearing in mind with these two deals. When CD Keys - sorry, Loaded - runs out of its current stock of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate keys, it'll replenish from keys of the newer price. These new ones will still be discounted, but from the new price instead of the old one.

It means that these current costs can't last forever, and while Loaded will be a reliable place to make a saving over the face value of a subscription, it won't be as cheap as it currently is.

So buying one of these longer-term subscription keys will be a great way to lock yourself in for a lower price for as long as possible.

Lots of people are choosing to cancel Game Pass, and it's even ruined the plan I made when I cancelled a year ago, which was to wait for the stock of new games to replenish before I returned. Now it'd be cheaper just to buy those games!

But this deal is an olive branch to some, letting you keep on at a reasonable price for a bit longer. And it's more than you'll get from Microsoft any time soon...

