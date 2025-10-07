Microsoft delays Xbox Game Pass price hike for existing subscribers in "certain countries," but only "for now" and not for the US or UK

Microsoft contacted Xbox Game Pass subscribers in some regions to inform them that the service's recently announced subscription price hike will not take effect immediately for existing subs, but that new subscriptions will still be subject to the new rates.

In a statement to The Verge, Microsoft confirms some (often translated) emails that have been floating around online today, October 7. This price freeze will only hold "for now," it seems, evidently in response to regional regulations that prohibit abrupt rate increases.

"At this time, these increases will only affect new purchases and will not affect your current subscription for the market in which you reside, as long as you are on an auto-recurring plan," the email reads. "Should you choose to cancel your plan and repurchase, you will be charged at the new current rate."

Microsoft notes that US and UK subscribers didn't receive this email because this momentary delay doesn't affect them. We'll still be charged $30 a month for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate going forward over here. So if you're in the US or UK and canceled your sub when the higher price was revealed, but now you're kicking yourself thinking you missed out on this renewal deal, don't. You weren't getting a better rate anyway.

"Current subscribers in certain countries will continue renewing at their existing price for now, in line with local requirements," Microsoft affirms in its statement. "We’ll provide advance notice before price adjustments take effect in these countries."

The timing may raise an eyebrow, but this temporary delay is not a response to the backlash and canceled subscriptions Microsoft has weathered in the wake of its price hike announcement. It gives subscribers in some countries a grace period, and will grandfather them in at the current rate for now, but prices are still going up.

"If for any reason there may be changes to your existing account, we will notify you at least 60 days in advance and you will have the option to cancel or change your subscription plan at any time," the email sent to subscribers adds. So, there's at least a two-month cushion here.

