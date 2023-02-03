Tower of Fantasy Passion for Chocolate event guide

Want to join the Tower of Fantasy Passion for Chocolate event? This time-limited event is a lot harder than it looks, as you need to find Limited Foods, create chocolates, and serve the correct chocolate combinations to your Executor customers. To upgrade your Crush level as quickly as possible and grab those sweet rewards, here’s how to make chocolates in the Tower of Fantasy Passion for Chocolate event, plus a list with every Executor’s preferred flavour.

How to start the Tower of Fantasy Passion for Chocolate event

(Image credit: Hotta Studio)

To find the Passion for Chocolate event page, open Tower of Fantasy and click on the ‘rewards’ icon, the little picture of a wrapped gift at the top of your screen. Then look for the button that says ‘Passion for Chocolate’ at the bottom of the rewards page.

The Tower of Fantasy Passion for Chocolate event started on February 2, and will run until February 17.

Passion for Chocolate event rules

(Image credit: Hotta Studio)

To obtain the Passion for Chocolate event rewards, you have to increase your Crush level by making chocolate treats and giving them to Executors (playable Tower of Fantasy characters). The chocolate recipes are found in the ‘Chocolate Baking Guide’, on the right side of the Passion for Chocolate event page.

Sounds simple enough, right? However, there are three important event rules that complicate things. First of all, most chocolate recipes require special ingredients that are only available during the Tower of Fantasy Passion for Chocolate event, called Limited Foods. Secondly, every character has a favourite type of chocolate which you need to figure out. If you give the wrong type, you don’t get the full rewards. And finally, you get a higher Crush level reward if you give an Executor the maximum of three chocolates (one square, one planet, and one crush chocolate) instead of one or two.

In short, here’s what we’re going to do:

Gather Limited Food items. Find a cooking station and bake chocolates. Give chocolates to an Executor, according to their preferences. Collect rewards!

Passion for Chocolate limited food locations

(Image credit: Hotta Studio)

The following Passion for Chocolate ingredients are Limited Foods: Square, Circular, and Heart-Shaped Molds, Cocoa Powder, Powdered Sugar, Coffee Beans, Mint, Fresh Cream, Nuts, and Liqueur Filling. It’s handy to have a proper stack of Limited Food before starting the cooking process.

All Limited Foods are acquired using the same five methods. The exact type and amount are random. Here’s how to obtain Tower of Fantasy Passion for Chocolate Limited Food items around Mirroria City:

Buy them from Chocolatier Motori. She’s located in the southeastern corner of Treasured Garden. To get there, go to Mirroria and take a Cruiser, then head left until you see a street full of lanterns on your right side. Motori is in the middle of that street. Beware; you do need Mira (a Vera currency found while exploring) to buy the ingredients!



Play games at Joy Square. You can find the entrance in a large hall, on a lower level than the Cruiser platform.



Play arcade games in the Entertainment Center. In Mirroria, take the Cruiser to Coolyland, then go east to find the arcade games. You automatically obtain the Passion for Chocolate ingredients after completing a game, no need to exchange tickets.



Participate in races. In Mirroria City, use the Cruiser to go to the Tower of Tomorrow, then talk to the NPC called Liana (inside the building). Note that you need to own a car, which can be purchased for 500 Mira coins.



Opening password chests in Vera. A relatively easy and cheap way to gather the ingredients. Although the game says that time-limited ingredients are found in ‘Vera chests’, only the password-protected chests (the ones that need deciphering) seem to reward them.

If you weren’t planning on buying a car or playing minigames, it’s recommended to use method one or five, as they’re the least time-consuming.

How to cook chocolates in Passion for Chocolates

(Image credit: Hotta Studio)

Time to start making chocolates! Just like with any other Tower of Fantasy food and recipes, we need to use a cooking station. In the cooking menu, choose the ‘limited’ tab at the bottom of the screen, which will take you to a total of 30 chocolate recipes.

As mentioned before, there are three types of chocolates: Square, Planet (Round), and Crush (Heart-Shaped). Ideally, we want to give an Executor one of each, and always their favourite flavour. For an overview of every Executor’s favourite chocolates, check the list below.

Passion for Chocolate Executor gift list

(Image credit: Hotta Studio)

Take a good look at the character in the middle of the event page; this is the Executor you’re currently serving. They will give you a few hints to find their preferred chocolate flavour, such as “I like seafood”. The following chocolate combinations will result in a high Crush score:

Bai Ling: Classic Square, Coffee Planet, Mint Crush

Classic Square, Coffee Planet, Mint Crush Claudia: Tail Square, Floating Planet, Fish Oil Crush

Tail Square, Floating Planet, Fish Oil Crush Cobalt-B: Meat Floss Square, Meat Floss Planet, Meat Floss Crush

Meat Floss Square, Meat Floss Planet, Meat Floss Crush Cocoritter: Flamegon Square, Strawberry Planet, Cream Crush

Flamegon Square, Strawberry Planet, Cream Crush Crow: Crab Stick Square, Crab Stick Planet, Crab Stick Crush

Crab Stick Square, Crab Stick Planet, Crab Stick Crush Echo: Flamegon Square, Strawberry Planet, Blueberry Crush

Flamegon Square, Strawberry Planet, Blueberry Crush Ene: Meat Floss Square, Meat Floss Planet, Meat Floss Crush

Meat Floss Square, Meat Floss Planet, Meat Floss Crush Frigg: Tail Square, Floating Planet, Fish Oil Crush

Tail Square, Floating Planet, Fish Oil Crush Hilda: Salted Egg Square, Crab Stick Planet, Crab Stick Crush

Salted Egg Square, Crab Stick Planet, Crab Stick Crush Huma: Nut Square, Flower Planet, Cream Crush

Nut Square, Flower Planet, Cream Crush King: Crab Stick Square, Liqueur Filling Planet, Fish Oil Crush

Crab Stick Square, Liqueur Filling Planet, Fish Oil Crush Lin: Tail Square, Meat Floss Planet, Spicy Crush

Tail Square, Meat Floss Planet, Spicy Crush Lyra: Crab Stick Square, Crab Stick Planet, Fish Oil Crush

Crab Stick Square, Crab Stick Planet, Fish Oil Crush Meryl: Classic Square, Flower Planet, Mint Crush

Classic Square, Flower Planet, Mint Crush Nemesis: Flamegon Square, Strawberry Planet, Mint Crush

Flamegon Square, Strawberry Planet, Mint Crush Pepper: Hazelnut Square, Coffee Planet, Cream Crush

Hazelnut Square, Coffee Planet, Cream Crush Ruby: Cocoa Square, Cocoa Planet, Cocoa Crush

Cocoa Square, Cocoa Planet, Cocoa Crush Saki Fuwa: Crab Stick Square, Crab Stick Planet, Crab Stick Crush

Crab Stick Square, Crab Stick Planet, Crab Stick Crush Samir: Tail Square, Floating Planet, Spicy Crush

Tail Square, Floating Planet, Spicy Crush Shiro: Crab Stick Square, Sea Salt Planet, Roe Crush

Crab Stick Square, Sea Salt Planet, Roe Crush Tian Lang: Flamegon Square, Strawberry Planet, Blueberry Crush

Flamegon Square, Strawberry Planet, Blueberry Crush Tsubasa: Classic Square, Coffee Planet, Fallen Fruit Crush

Classic Square, Coffee Planet, Fallen Fruit Crush Zero: Classic Square, Coffee Planet, Mint Crush

Passion for Chocolate rewards

(Image credit: Hotta Studio)

Tower of Fantasy Passion for Chocolate event rewards are granted according to your Crush level. If you give chocolates to an Executor, your Crush level will increase. Here’s an overview of all Passion for Chocolate rewards per Crush threshold:

Crush level 20: Gold Nucleus x1, Matrix Data Pack III x10

Gold Nucleus x1, Matrix Data Pack III x10 Crush level 50: Gold x20k, Weapon Augmentation Box I x30

Gold x20k, Weapon Augmentation Box I x30 Crush level 100: Red Nucleus x1, Energy Crystal Dust x400

Red Nucleus x1, Energy Crystal Dust x400 Crush level 150: Weapon Augmentation Box II x15, Crystal Chunk x150

Weapon Augmentation Box II x15, Crystal Chunk x150 Crush level 200: Red Nucleus x1, ‘Tipsy’ avatar frame x1

Red Nucleus x1, ‘Tipsy’ avatar frame x1 Crush level 250: Spacetime Crystal Fragments x20, Weapon Augmentation Box II x15

Spacetime Crystal Fragments x20, Weapon Augmentation Box II x15 Crush level 300: Weapon Battery III x10, ‘Love’ chat bubble x1

Weapon Battery III x10, ‘Love’ chat bubble x1 Crush level 350: SR Relic Shard Box x60, Matrix Data Pack III x10

SR Relic Shard Box x60, Matrix Data Pack III x10 Crush level 400: Red Nucleus x1, Gold x60k

Red Nucleus x1, Gold x60k Crush level 500: Vera Special Giftbox x10, Energy Crystal Dust x400

Vera Special Giftbox x10, Energy Crystal Dust x400 Crush level 600: Red Nucleus x1, ‘Star Pastry Chef’ honor title x1

Red Nucleus x1, ‘Star Pastry Chef’ honor title x1 Crush level 700: Elemental Ore Shard Box x80, Weapon Battery III x20

Elemental Ore Shard Box x80, Weapon Battery III x20 Crush level 800: Cluster x50, Crystal x100

Cluster x50, Crystal x100 Crush level 900: Vera Special Giftbox x10, Matrix Data Pack III x10

Vera Special Giftbox x10, Matrix Data Pack III x10 Crush level 1000: Gold Nucleus x1, Energy Crystal Dust x400

And that concludes our Tower of Fantasy Passion for Chocolate guide. Happy chocolate-crafting!