Tower of Fantasy launch times and preload – here's when you can play

Tower of Fantasy launch times have been set as the sci-fi MMO gears up for its global launch.

Tower of Fantasy's global release date is August 10 in most regions, but exact times differ slightly. Here's a quick breakdown of the launch timing:

US Pacific Time - August 10, 5pm

US Eastern Time - August 10, 8pm

UTC - August 11, 12am (midnight launch)

British Standard Time - August 11, 1am

Tower of Fantasy is already available to preload globally on PC as well as iPhone and Android. Check the official website (opens in new tab) for the correct download link. Note that while PC players will be able to play the game through Steam (opens in new tab) or the Epic Games Store (opens in new tab), the PC preload is only available through the standalone Windows client.

Once you download and install the preload version of the game, you can go ahead and build your custom character using Tower of Fantasy's in-depth avatar tools. You'll still start the game's tutorial with the default character, but by saving and then loading a custom preset, you can instantly swap to your custom avatar.

Tower of Fantasy's launch will see a suite of giveaway events celebrating the global release. Pre-registration rewards are headlining the freebies, and you can claim them even if you didn't register before the game's launch. As long as you create an account and log in by February 6, 2023 and unlock the in-game rewards page by clearing the story mission 'Ecological Station Intruders,' you'll be able to claim goodies including cosmetics, currencies, and black and gold nuclei to spend on the gacha banners.

Other launch rewards include the Starpath Navigation giveaway, which will be available for 21 days after character creation. This is tied to the same mission and rewards page as the pre-registration giveaway, though it seems you'll also need to complete additional missions to earn points once you unlock this event.