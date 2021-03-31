Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 patch fixes crashing issues in Xbox Series X|S version

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 has been patched on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S after users started reporting crashes and freezing issues.

There are no official patch notes for this update, but the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S versions of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 have been updated to version 1.0.342.6303, which users on the Xbox Series X subreddit are widely reporting has fixed the crashing issues that have plagued the game for the past couple of days.

Reddit users noticed that the Xbox Series X version of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 had been patched yesterday evening and so far, it looks like the issues have been resolved - players are noting that they’re no longer getting main menu freezes or intermittent crashes.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 launched back in September 2020 for last-gen consoles, with the next-gen versions of the game launching a few days ago on March 26. Unlike most next gen upgrades on the Xbox though, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 skips out on Xbox Smart Delivery, instead asking users to purchase a separate next-gen version. That version can be unlocked by purchasing a $10 Cross-Gen Deluxe bundle if you own a digital version of the game, but there is currently no way to upgrade an Xbox One disc version of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2.

The next-gen upgrade for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 includes a bunch of great additions to the game including Native 4K at 60fps, or 1440p at 120fps, along with improved visuals and audio, and next gen exclusive features like Quick Resume on the Xbox Series X and Haptic feedback on the PS5 .