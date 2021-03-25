Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 PS5 version includes haptic feedback

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 new gen versions drop tomorrow, March 26, and they're bringing a host of upgrades with them.

The new-gen versions were announced last month alongside a Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Nintendo Switch port , which is set to arrive later this year. If you own a Deluxe Digital edition of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater on either PS4 or Xbox One or a disc version on PS4, you'll get the new-gen upgrade for free (for some reason this does not apply to Xbox One physical disc owners). If you don't, you'll need to pay $10 for the upgrade, which includes improved resolution over the base console versions, spatial audio, and more.

A tweet from the official Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 account details what the PS5 version of the game will entail. Here's what you'll get with the upgrade:

120fps at 1080p

60fps at 4K

Cross-gen progression

Haptic feedback and adaptive triggers

3D audio

Activities

SSD and immediacy

It's great to see that the new-gen version will take advantage of the PS5 DualSense controller's haptic feedback, although it's unclear exactly how that will play out in-game. I'm guessing you'll get some nice resistance while grinding and manualing, and it'll feel extra spicy when you eat it while trying to pull off a 900.

There was no tweet detailing what's included in the Xbox Series X version of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, but we do know that it will also include native 4K 60fps, and upscaled 4K on the Xbox Series S.