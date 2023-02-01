Tomb Raider mobile game to release in just under two weeks

Free-to-play mobile game Tomb Raider Reloaded is set to release this month.

Embracer Group has revealed that Tomb Raider Reloaded, developed by Emerald City Games, will release worldwide via the App Store and Google Play on February 14, 2023. (This date is surely no coincidence, as Valentine's Day is also officially Lara Croft's birthday!) On the same day, the mobile spin-off will be making its way to Netflix, where it will be available to all subscribers.

With the game only two weeks away, you can now pre-register to play Tomb Raider Reloaded, and a special treasure is on offer for those who do. Sign up before launch, and you'll bag a "unique Golden version" of Lara's signature dual pistols. If you're planning to play on an Apple device, you can sign up via the game's website (opens in new tab), while Android users can pre-register through the Google Play store.

The announcement is accompanied by a new trailer to get you in the mood for some pocket-sized treasure hunting. We see Lara stumble across a menacing yeti-like creature while exploring an ice cave and some clips of in-game action, which show the iconic heroine dodging deadly traps and fighting off many monsters in various exotic locations from dusty ruins to lush jungles.

Tomb Raider Reloaded promises plenty of action with "a deep upgrade and progression system that includes run-specific and permanent weapons, abilities, upgrades and collectables" and a style inspired by the original games. Lara herself is decked out in her classic outfit - complete with braid and twin pistols - and is on the hunt for the mythical Scion artefact, the very same object she was tasked with tracking down in the first game. We wonder if she'll encounter the mighty t-rex this time around.

Crystal Dynamics is hard at work on the series' next major instalment, which is being developed in Unreal Engine 5. Details on Lara's next adventure are still rather sketchy, but we know it's being published by Amazon, which has reportedly bought the rights to the IP from Embracer Group for "600 million".

