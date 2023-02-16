Tomb Raider developers plan to release five AAA games by March 2028

Two of the developers behind Tomb Raider, Crystal Dynamics and fellow Embracer studio Edios Montreal, are expected to release five AAA games by March 2028.

As VGC (opens in new tab) reports , Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors has given an update on the company during a quarterly earnings presentation on February 16, 2023. During the presentation, Wingefors reveals that the studios plan to release five triple-A games by March 2028, and knowing what we know about the group, this should include the likes of a new Tomb Raider game and Perfect Dark .

Wingefors also defines what a AAA game means for the company, revealing that it must have over 100 full-time developers working on it at the peak of its development phase, as well as significant marketing budgets, and are expected to sell at least two million units. This should give us an idea of what kind of games we can expect from the former Square Enix studios over the next few years.

As we already know, a Perfect Dark remake has been in development with Crystal Dynamics and The Initiative for a few years now. It doesn't have a release date quite yet, but it's probably safe to assume - since we first heard about it back in 2020 - that it could be one of the games set to release before March 2028.

There's also the previously announced Unreal Engine 5 Tomb Raider game that we recently found out will be published by Amazon to look forward to, probably within the next five years, as well as the rumoured Deus Ex game that's reportedly "very early in development."

Alongside all of these games, Wingefors has also revealed that Embracer plans to release 31 AAA games (only six of which have apparently been announced) which will include working with other companies such as Gearbox Entertainment, Saber Interactive, THQ Nordic, and more.