A new Deus Ex is reportedly in "very early" development

Another reliable insider has reported that Eidos Montreal is working on a new Deus Ex game, though the news comes amid word of another studio shutdown.

Embracer Group purchased a number of studios from Square Enix earlier this year, including Square Enix Montreal, the studio behind surprisingly excellent mobile spin-offs like Hitman Go and Lara Croft Go. The studio was renamed to Onoma in October, explaining a bizarre trademark filing that initially seemed to have come out of Square Enix proper.

Now, Onoma is shutting down, just a few weeks after the name change. The news was reported by Bloomberg (opens in new tab), then confirmed by a statement (opens in new tab) from Onoma's parent company. 200 people will be affected by the closure of the studio and another QA team under the same umbrella, though some will be relocated to other studios.

After the report was published, Bloomberg's Jason Schreier noted on Twitter (opens in new tab) that Eidos Montreal is unaffected by Onoma's closure, and is currently working on three major projects. One is reportedly a new IP that has been "recently rescoped". Another is a partnership with Xbox that will see the studio aid on development of projects including the new Fable.

The third is apparently a new Deus Ex game, said to be "very, very early" in development. That backs up reports about a new Deus Ex from a few months ago, which suggested that Eidos Montreal wants to "do what Cyberpunk 2077 couldn't." (Incidentally, Cyberpunk 2077 sequel Project Orion also seems to want to do what the original couldn't.)

Meanwhile, Schreier says another Eidos Montreal game, a rumored Stranger Things-inspired title, has been canceled.

One person who doesn't have anything to say about a new Deus Ex is Elias Toufexis - the voice actor for protagonist Adam Jensen. "I’m glad they are (seemingly?) working on a new Deus Ex," Toufexis said on Twitter (opens in new tab). "Please stop asking me because I don’t know anything about it or if Adam Jensen is even going to be a part of it."

