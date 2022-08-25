Square Enix is opening a new Western studio just months after selling its Western studios

Months after selling off its Western studios, Square Enix seems to be setting up a new one in the West.

According to a new pending application (opens in new tab) filed through the Canadian Trademarks Database (thanks, VGC (opens in new tab)), Square Enix is opening a new studio called Studio Onoma that'll be involved in "publishing of computer game software and video game software." Square Enix Newco Limited, a newly established company based in London, is listed as the trademark applicant.

Apparently, the new studio could also produce things like strategy guides, posters, fly sheets, clothing and apparel, action figures, and battery-operated games, though traditional video games would seemingly be its primary focus.

It's always notable when a major player opens a new studio, but there's heightened interest here in the aftermath of Square Enix's massive deal with Embracer Group. This deal saw Square sell off developers like Crystal Dynamics, Eidos-Montreal, and Square Enix Montreal, as well as IP including Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Thief, and Legacy of Kain to Embracer for an eye-watering $300 million.

At the time, Square Enix said the sale would "assist the company in adapting to the changes underway in the global business environment by establishing a more efficient allocation of resources." It also said it would establish new studios and realign its business to focus on "[cultivating] robust IP" as well as the "creation of new IP." It seems we could be seeing the first fruits of those efforts with this pending application for a new studio in the West, though further details are unclear.

