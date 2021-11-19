Tom Holland teases a "spectacular" fight scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland has teased a "spectacular" fight in the movie.

"You're going to see a style of fighting in this film that you've never seen in a Spider-Man movie before... They designed these fights to shock you guys, to really put you on your back foot," Holland said at a screening of the recently released second trailer.

"And when we were shooting this one scene in particular, I reckon it's a 35-beat scene between myself and one of the villains, and we shot it over and over and over again over three or four days, and I remember my knuckles were all bloody, and I was knackered, and we were fighting and fighting. In all fairness, it was awful, it was such a difficult time. But in the film, it's so spectacular, and it is so overwhelming and you've never seen Peter Parker quite like it."

While the long-rumored Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire didn't make an appearance in the trailer – much to the fans' shock – there is a theory that Garfield's Spidey will rescue MJ from a fall, and an alternate version of the trailer potentially reveals where the duo might have been edited out.

What is clear from the new footage, though, is that some of Spidey's most dangerous villains are back for a round two – so it's very difficult to predict who Peter Parker will be fighting in the particular sequence Holland talked about.

We won't have long to wait to find out what happens in Spider-Man: No Way Home, though. The film arrives this December 17 in US theaters, and December 15 in UK cinemas.

