Tom Hardy's Venom 3 finds its director

Kelly Marcel is set to direct Marvel and Sony's Venom 3, starring Tom Hardy.

According to Deadline (opens in new tab), Marcel and Hardy will produce, with Marcel penning the screenplay from a story by Marcel and Hardy.

Hardy stars as Eddie Brock, a reporter with terrible luck who gets his body taken over by an alien symbiote with a bad attitude. Venom 3 might be the end for Hardy's tenure as the fleshy anti-hero, with the actor previously posting a photo of the film's script with the caption, 'Here we go,' and a GIF that read 'LAST DANCE.'

Though no plot details have been revealed, the second movie ended with detective Patrick Mulligan (Stephen Graham) seemingly absorbing the super-sonic powers of supervillain Shriek (Naomie Harris). There was also a post-credit scene which saw Eddie and Venom get transported to a universe where Tom Holland's Spider-Man exists, and could lead into the upcoming movie. Venom 2 took in over $506 million at the global box office, which Sony bosses Sanford Panitch and Josh Greenstein said led to the successful release of Top Gun: Maverick.

The first two films, Venom, and Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage, were directed by Ruben Fleischer and Andy Serkis respectively. Marcel wrote the screenplay for each film. She also wrote the first Fifty Shades of Grey, and is both penning and executive producing the upcoming horror series based on The Changeling.

