Tom Hanks sci-fi drama Bios renamed Finch finds home at Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus has acquired another Tom Hanks-led movie. His sci-fic drama Finch, formerly titled Bios, is set to debut on the streaming platform, as first reported by Deadline.

Hanks' newest film was initially slated to premiere this summer in cinemas, with Universal releasing the movie. Now that it's headed to Apple TV Plus, there is no longer a set release date. However, Variety reports Apple will aim for a late 2021 date. There are currently no reports available regarding if the movie will also be available to view in theaters.

Finch is a post-apocalyptic drama that follows the last man on Earth, an ailing inventor name Finch. Hanks stars as the titular character, a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland. Finch, who has been living in an underground bunker for a decade, has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear. He creates a robot to watch over Goodyear when he no longer can and then goes on a journey with it and his dog to teach the robot the wonders of the world.

The cast includes Caleb Landry Jones, Samira Wiley, and Skeet Ulrich. The new sci-fi drama film was helmed by Miguel Sapochnik, a director best known for his work on HBO’s Game of Thrones. The script comes from Craig Luck and Ivor Powell.

Finch is the second Hanks-led to be picked up by Apple TV Plus, following World War II thriller Greyhound, which debuted on the streamer with strong viewing numbers and received an Oscar nomination.

