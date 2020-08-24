Todd McFarlane reveals new Batman action figure with never-before-seen costume

McFarlane Toys has unveiled a new Batman action figure designed, created and produced by namesake Todd McFarlane.

The 'DC Multiverse Batman' action figure features a new never-before-seen version of Batman's costume.

(Image credit: McFarlane Toys / DC)

"It features a Black Cape and Cowl, comes with two swords, a base, and includes a collectible art card with Todd McFarlane's Batman artwork on front and character biography on the back," reads a description of the figure. "The incredibly detailed 7-inch scale figure is designed with McFarlane Toys' signature 'Ultra Articulation' with up to 22 moving parts for a full range of posing and play."

The figure will retail for $19.99 and go on sale January 2021. Exclusive to Walmart in the US and available for pre-order in mid-October at Walmart.com, the figure will also be available via "select international specialty retailers.

Before he rose to his highest level of fame penciling Amazing Spider-Man, his own Spider-Man title and then his creator-owned Image creation Spawn, McFarlane began getting fan attention in the 80's penciling 'Batman: Year Two' stories for Detective Comics and his well-known cover to Batman #423. And according to McFarlane, he still has a place in his heart for the Dark Knight.

(Image credit: McFarlane Toys / DC)

"Batman has always been my favorite character - excluding Spawn," says McFarlane in the figure's announcement, which we guess means Spider-Man is no higher than #3.

"I've always liked the fact that Batman has no superpowers. When it comes down to it, he's just a dude in a costume trying to combat evil. Conceivably, if Batman were in a huge battle in space, without any of his gadgets and tech, he could potentially die, unlike Superman. I've always had an affinity for Batman, and it's an honor to design a brand new version of a Batman figure for all fans and collectors."



The new Batman figure kicks off McFarlane Toys' new collector program the 'McFarlane Gold Label Collection Series' featuring other iconic pop-culture and entertainment brands. Figures in the collection will be "highly limited" and showcased in limited- edition packaging with a foil logo.

The company promises more information about the Collector Series soon.

