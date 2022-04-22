Tiny Tina's Wonderlands made its strongest class even more powerful

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands just made its strongest class even stronger.

Earlier this week, hot on the heels of the new Coiled Captors DLC - which players seem pretty disappointed by - Tiny Tina's Wonderlands players were greeted with a brand new patch. This update made the Clawbringer class somehow even more powerful than it already was, buffing its melee attack to deal a shockwave of fire damage over an even larger radius than before.

That's not all, as the Clawbringer's Storm Smite skill no longer has a cooldown thanks to the new patch. This means using your action skill as the Clawbringer can strike enemies with lightning bolts whenever and wherever you are, regardless of delays from a cooldown timer. That's one seriously powerful skill change.

It's not really clear why developer Gearbox decided to buff the Clawbringer class, of all the six playable classes in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. There was little doubt among the game's player base as to who the most powerful class was before the new patch, and now that argument just became even more lopsided thanks to the update.

Elsewhere in the latest update, the Chaos Chamber has been modified, so enemies now spawn in quicker after one another. Basically, waves of enemies now pile onto you thicker and faster in the endgame mode, which should drastically cut down the chances of powerful players being stood around with nothing to do after they slaughter a wave of foes in record time.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands tips | Tiny Tina's Wonderlands classes | Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Shift codes | How to slam attack in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands | Tiny Tina Wonderlands Spore Warden build | How to respec in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands | Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Graveborn build | Tiny Tina's Wonderlands hero stats