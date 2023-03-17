Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep is currently free on Steam, but not for long

Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep is currently free on Steam, but only for a limited time.

Tina Tina, arguably the best character in the Borderlands series, got her very own spin-off game Tina Tina's Wonderlands last year. That's not the only Tina-themed action Gearbox has treated us to, though, as Borderlands 2's fourth DLC expansion Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep, also saw the teensy yet larger-than-life character take centre stage. In the run-up to Wonderland's launch, Gearbox released this content as a standalone adventure, which it's now rather generously offering to players for the grand sum of zero on Steam over the next few days.

Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure, to give it its full title, will be free on Steam (opens in new tab) until March 23 and is well worth playing if you've not already done so. It offers the same engrossing gameplay and zany humour we've come to know and love from the Borderlands series but done in the style of a tabletop RPG. Instead of fighting against bandits on alien planets, you battle dragons and golems in an enchanted fantasy land. Tiny Tina is at the helm of this adventure, essentially acting as your Dungeon Master, so, as you might expect, all kind of chaos ensues.

If Assault and Dragon Keep has you in the mood for more fantasy-themed Borderlands action Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is currently 50% off on Valve's digital store. We were rather taken with the full-sized follow-up describing it as "an entertaining and silly mix of fantasy and shooting" in our Tiny Tina's Wonderlands review. These promotions are part of a huge Steam Spring Sale, which kicked off yesterday, March 16 and runs until March 23.

For more off-the-wall action, check out our pick of the best Borderlands games.