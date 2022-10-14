James Bond and Doom Patrol star Timothy Dalton joins Yellowstone prequel

Timothy Dalton has joined the cast of 1923, Paramount Plus's Yellowstone prequel series.

Dalton, 76, will portray Donald Whitfield, "a powerful, self-confident man who reeks of wealth and the lack of empathy it requires to attain it. He is intimidating and nefarious and is used to getting what he wants" (via Deadline (opens in new tab)). The new series, also starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, is set to introduce a new generation of the Dutton Family and chronicle the Great Depression, the end of Prohibition, and the pandemics and drought that came along with mountain life in the 20th century.

The cast also includes Jerome Flynn, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer, and Brandon Sklenar.

Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton, patriarch of the Dutton family, who owns the largest ranch in Montana, commonly referred to as 'The Yellowstone.' Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Danny Huston, Luke Grimes, Gil Birmingham, and Cole Hauser also star.

Dalton is perhaps best known for being the fourth actor to play James Bond, taking on the role in 1987's The Living Daylights and 1989's License to Kill. He currently plays Chief Niles Caulder on HBO Max's Doom Patrol, which returns on December 8 for its fourth season.

Yellowstone season five premieres November 13. 1923 is currently in production and is slated for a December 2022 release on Paramount Plus.

