Timothée Chalamet teases Dune and Call Me By Your Name sequel

Timothée Chalamet's blowing up. After appearing in both Call Me By Your Name and Lady Bird in 2017, the actor shot straight to the top of Hollywood's most in-demand list, paving the way for roles in Netflix's Shakespearean epic The King and the Greta Gerwig's Little Women (both out this year). Perhaps the biggest movie Chalamet's due to appear in, though, is Dune, Denis Villeneuve's upcoming science-fiction opera that looks set to be a colossal blockbuster.

Chalamet will play Paul Atreides, the role inhabited by Kyle MacLachlan in David Lynch’s ill-fated 1984 attempt to adapt Herbert’s sprawling novel. Will Villeneuve’s vision blow our minds? Our sister publication Total Film puts that question to Chalamet, who remains coy about revealing any details. “I could just say ‘yes’ to your question,” he says, after a long pause. “Based on the experience I had, I have very high hopes for Dune. Both as something hopefully to be seen by a lot of people but also as an individual work of art.”

The actor will also be reuniting with his Call Me By Your Name coterie in the not-too-distant future, for the proposed sequel, Find Me, expected to be set in Paris. Just days before meeting Total Film, he’s been visiting director Luca Guadagnino, who is currently shooting another project not far from Venice. So is he looking forward to returning to Elio? He smiles. “Not like looking forward in the immediately contemporaneous sense. It’s not going to be any time soon, I don’t think. But, yeah, that’s something I feel as enthusiastic about it as, I think, Armie feels. Luca as well.”

Chalamet went on to discuss The King and his acting process at length. You can read the entire interview in the latest issue of Total Film magazine , available on store shelves October 18. Meanwhile, The King is in select cinemas now and reaches Netflix November 1.

