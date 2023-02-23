Steven Yeun cast in Marvel's Thunderbolts

Steven Yeun has joined the cast of Marvel's Thunderbolts.

According to Deadline (opens in new tab), Yeun is set to join Thunderbolts in a role "that is not only significant to this film but could also play a role going forward in future films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

The Thunderbolts are a team of anti-heroes, led by Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes and formed by Harrison Ford's General Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross. The line-up sees Florence Pugh return as Yelena and Wyatt Russell back as John Walker. David Harbour and Olga Kurylenko are set to reprise their Black Widow roles as Alexei Shostakov, AKA Red Guardian, and Antonia Dreykov, AKA Taskmaster, respectively. Hannah John-Kamen returns as her Ant-Man and the Wasp role as Ava Starr, AKA Ghost.

Jake Schreier (Paper Towns) is set to direct from a screenplay by Eric Pearson (Black Widow). The movie was first announced at San Diego Comic-Con, with the full cast list being revealed at D23.

Yeun starred on The Walking Dead as Glenn Rhee before going on to star in A24's Minari - which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor - and Jordan Peele's Nope. Thunderbolts won't be his first foray into the superhero world, as the actor currently lends his voice talents to Amazon Prime Video's Invincible in which he stars as lead supe Mark Grayson. Yeun is also set to star in Beef, a new dark comedy limited series from Netflix and A24.

Thunderbolts is set to premiere July 26, 2024, as part of Marvel Phase 5. For more, check out our list of all the new superhero movies flying your way in 2023 and beyond.