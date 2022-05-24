Taika Waititi teases Thor: Love and Thunder: "Fans assume it's the passing on of the torch... I don’t think that’s the case”

The Thor: Love And Thunder trailer's hasn't so much broken the internet as smashed it to smithereens with Mjolnir. Taika Waititi’s sequel – following the events of Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame – may feature the God of Thunder turning his back on superheroics, but it's the return of Jane Foster, played once again by Natalie Portman, that has caused the most extreme elation.

But how closely will the film stick to Jason Aaron’s The Mighty Thor comics, which have had a major influence on the upcoming Marvel movie? Speaking with Total Film in the new issue of the magazine, featuring Jurassic World Dominion on the cover, Waititi says: "We stick pretty closely to Jane’s storyline, and what happened to Jane... because that was such an influence on the film. We’re trying to take the best parts of that."

He continues: "And also, it’s really fun, the idea that Thor [has] got Stormbreaker, that big axe, and now his hammer’s back and it’s in the hands of someone else. It’s no longer his hammer. It’s the idea that someone’s taking his place. I think a lot of fans are gonna potentially assume, ‘Oh, OK, this is the passing on of the torch’... I’m not privy to any plans Marvel has for the future, but I don’t think that’s the case." Below, see an exclusive new image of Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8.

