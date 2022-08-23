This tiny Nintendo Switch controller has rocketed up Amazon's sales ranks

The Nintendo Switch is endlessly portable, but not many of its controllers take advantage of this on-the-go design. Yes, you can slot a few extra Joy-Con into a case if you've got $70 to spare, but if you're after true whimsical multiplayer without breaking the bank your options are limited - until you encounter the 8BitDo Zero 2.

The keychain-sized gamepad is a barebones affair, with a D-Pad, four face buttons, start, select, and two shoulder buttons - but the people have spoken. The 2.9-inch gamepad has been shooting through Amazon's sales charts in the last 24 hours (according to the retailer's Movers and Shakers page (opens in new tab)). It's easy to see why - at $19.99 / £17.99 (opens in new tab) it's a particularly budget friendly buy, and well within impulse territory - plus it's just so damn cute. With the Nintendo Switch controller's sales climbing 41% since yesterday, there are plenty of players out there making sure they've got a set of backup buttons.

There are limitations to this size, which make it a far better buy if you're a retro fan. There's no ZL and ZR buttons, and no home options either. Instead, workarounds include pressing both the start and select buttons at the same time, and making nifty use of dual D-Pad functions.

The best Nintendo Switch accessories are the ones that fit into your life, though, so if you never want to be without a player three this is a worthy addition to your keychain. Nintendo Switch Lite users are particularly well catered for here, with the 8BitDo Zero 2 available in the same turquoise, yellow, and pink colorways of the consoles.

8BitDo Zero 2 mini Nintendo Switch controller | $19.99 at Amazon

This miniscule Nintendo Switch controller has exploded in popularity over the last 24 hours, climbing Amazon's sales ranks by 41% at the time of writing. Yes, there are drawbacks to such a tiny gamepad, but if you're a retro or Lite fan, this $20 accessory could get you out of some serious multiplayer jams. UK: £17.99 £16.09 at Amazon



