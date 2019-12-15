Stunning $149 Xbox One bundle deal back in stock for a limited time

Walmart's excellent gaming deals are at it again with the return of one of our favorite cheap Xbox One bundles. The disc drive-less Xbox One S All-Digital console has been slashed back to its Black Friday price of $149 .

That's a saving of $50, and pretty awesome value considering the fact that it comes with Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, and Fortnite DLC (2000 V-bucks and the Legendary Rogue Spider Knight Outfit). This offer arrives just in time for Christmas, and it's a great gift option for anyone who wants to try out Xbox games on the cheap or has been thinking about picking up a console for their kids.

If you pick up a cheap Xbox Game Pass membership too, you'll be spoilt for choice well into 2020. Seriously - gaming's answer to Netflix comes with over 100 games, including The Outer Worlds , Rage 2 , and every Xbox One exclusive. Although this cheap Xbox One deal doesn't feature a disc drive for Blu-rays/physical games, the existence of Game Pass makes it worth considering. Particularly if you can get Ultimate Xbox Game Pass, an Xbox Live deal that includes online multiplayer with your subscription.

Cheap Xbox One deal