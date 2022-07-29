This Stray no-damage run is purrfect viewing for animal lovers

Someone has completed Stray without taking any damage, so now you can watch the full game without having to see any cats die.

If you're like my feline-itarian co-worker Alyssa Mercante and so many others, you're eager to play the game of the hour - Stray, which puts you in the paws of an adventurous orange tabby trying to survive in a dangerous cyberpunk world - but the thought of watching that precious protagonist die to your own mistakes is unbearable.

While our Stray review assures playing the game is very much worth the pain, there is another option. Thanks to talented speedrunner Hayete Bahadori, you can now watch a full playthrough of the game without having to see your furry friend succumb to the game's many threats a single time.

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

For those who aren't familiar with speedrunning, a "no damage" run is exactly what you think: a playthrough of the game where you don't die or take any damage at all. So, in Stray's case, if a Zurk attached itself to the player character or they got hit by a Sentinel drone, they would have to start over from the beginning.

If you have been playing the cute cat game and want to switch thing up a little, we've curated a list of the best Stray mods you can download right now, from the one that turns you into CJ from GTA (yes, really) to another that lets you play the whole game from a first-person perspective.

For what to play next, don't miss our guide to the best games like Stray available now.