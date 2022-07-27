10 games like Stray to adventure through when you're done with the cybercity

If you're on the hunt for games like Stray to play after you've completed Blue Twelve's adventure, there are plenty of experiences out there that just might be for you. Whether you're looking for a journey with similar puzzle elements, you're after something that lets you see the world from the perspective of an animal protagonist, or you want to get up to more cat antics, we've gathered together a range of different games like Stray that may well appeal to you.

We've also made sure to include games that are available across many different platforms – this is especially important as Stray is only on PS5 and PC – so no matter what console you're playing on, you can find something for you. So, if you've finished making your way through the cybercity and you're left wanting more, here's 10 games like Stray to try out next.

Untitled Goose Game

(Image credit: House House)

Developer: House House

Platform(s): PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch

If you love the side of Stray that lets you spend your time doing things cats would do, or you enjoy the puzzle aspect of making your way through the cybercity, Untitled Goose Game could very well be for you. Of course, you'll be playing as a horrible goose who waddles through a village instead of a cat in neon-tinted streets, but you're sure to enjoy getting up to all sorts of mischief as the winged protagonist. With so many hilarious scenarios, puzzles to solve, and local residents to annoy, it's a wonderfully playful adventure that encourages you to experiment as you go about wrecking havoc. From chasing villagers to messing with their shoelaces and stealing hats, you can even get stuck in on the fun with another player who can take control of another goose thanks to its co-op mode. Oh, and if you love meowing in Stray, you'll likely get a kick out of using Untitled Goose Games dedicated honk button.

Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered

(Image credit: Manekoware)

Developer: Manekoware / Fire Hose Games

Platform(s): PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch

As well as being nimble and agile, cats are also very, very good at knocking things over. If you leave a bottle on a counter and a cat is nearby, chances are it won't stay there for long. Stray uses this side of their nature in some of its puzzles, and if you've enjoyed pawing at paint cans and knocking over piles of books, you're sure to enjoy Catlateral Damage. Just like Stray, you get to play as a feline friend, except here it's in first person and you're far more mischievous. Aptly described as a destructive cat simulator, you'll swat at anything and everything in your path, smash up possessions, and scratch up the decor. From messing with rolls of toilet paper to putting your claws on curtains, Catlateral Damage is just the ticket if you're looking for a game that lets you experience what it's like to be a house cat on a rampage. And thanks to the release of a Remeowstered edition that includes a host of improvements and additions, there's never been a better time to give it a try.

Cat Quest

(Image credit: PQube)

Developer: The Gentlebros

Platform(s): PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android

If you're a big fan of cats and you're after another adventure starring a feline hero, Cat Quest might just be the ticket. As an RPG that's somewhat reminiscent of The Legend of Zelda, Cat Quest has you take on the role of an adorable little orange cat who must set out on a quest in Felingard to save your sister, who's been taken by main antagonist Drakoth. From the buildings and treasure chests that have cat-ear-shaped motifs, to customizable gear that allows you to change up your fighting style – whether that be wielding a sword or using magic – you'll have dungeons to explore, loot to find, and many foes to face. Plenty of details in its open-world are sure to bring a smile to any cat lover's face. And if you find yourself enjoying the adventure, you can also try out the sequel Cat Quest 2 for more.

Endling: Extinction is Forever

(Image credit: HandyGames)

Developer: Herobeat Studios

Platform(s): PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch

Endling: Extinction is Forever is described by developer Herobeat Studios as an "eco-conscious adventure" where you take on the role of the last mother fox on earth. As a survival game set in an unforgiving world that's been ravaged by the destructive forces of humans, you have to try and look after your pups as you make your way through polluted landscapes. With a side-scrolling format, you can explore various 3D areas and see first-hand how the environment has been affected as you try to protect your young foxes from any nearby dangers, hunt for food, and find shelter. You'll have to be stealthy and move carefully to make it through and ensure your survival, but as you progress, you'll begin to see your little ones grow. If you're after another atmospheric experience that also offers a unique perspective, Endling: Extinction is Forever is worth a look.

Journey

(Image credit: Thatgamecompany)

Developer: thatgamecompany

Platform(s): PC, PS4, iOS

As another wonderfully atmospheric adventure set in a mysterious world, Journey is one experience you won't want to miss if you've yet to try it out – despite being 10 years old, it's still considered to be one of the best games of all-time. As an anonymous traveller, you'll soar and glide across sandy landscapes and ancient ruins as you make your way to the mountaintop. With some freedom to explore, you'll be accompanied by a beautiful soundtrack as you progress, and may even be joined by another anonymous player as you venture through. Offering up a memorable experience that's as relaxing as it is engaging, the story is told through visuals, which allows you to interpret it however you wish. If you're looking for a unique adventure to try after Stray, then look no further.

Spirit of the North

(Image credit: Merge Games)

Developer: Infuse Studio

Platform(s): PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Instead of playing as a cat, Spirit of the North instead sees you take on the role of a fox. As a third-person adventure that draws inspiration from the landscapes of Iceland with its story rooted in pieces of Nordic folklore, things change for the fox when it encounters a magical fox spirit known as The Guardian of the Northern Lights. As you follow the fox spirit across the snowy landscapes and mountains, you'll begin to learn more about them and unravel the mysteries of a lost civilization as you go. With environmental puzzles to solve, a beautiful soundtrack, and a story that's told without narration or dialogue, Spirit of the North takes you on an atmospheric journey that's well worth checking out if you're after something in a similar vein to Stray.

Okami HD

(Image credit: Capcom)

Developer: Capcom

Platform(s): PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch

Okami HD brings one of the best PS2 games to modern consoles, and if you've yet to experience it, now is a great time to jump in. Instead of playing as cat, you experience the beautiful world of Okami – that's brought to life in a Sumi-e ink art style – from the perspective of Amaterasu, the Japanese sun goddess who takes on the form of a white wolf. Telling a story that's based on Japanese folklore, you set out on a quest to defeat a demon known as Orochi and take on the leader of the demons. Okami has a unique celestial brush mechanic with various techniques that Amaterasu uses as you make your way through the adventure. From rejuvenating the land to changing the time of day, techniques can also be used on the environment to solve puzzles and progress. While it's quite different in tone and style to Stray, Okami takes you on one very memorable journey.

Gibbon: Beyond the Trees

(Image credit: Broken Rules)

Developer: Broken Rules

Platform(s): PC, Nintendo Switch

Just as Stray succeeds at making you feel like you are a cat by capturing the mannerisms, behaviors, and actions of cats, Gibbon: Beyond the Trees has a movement system that helps you really get into the role of gibbon. You'll swing and slide across branches through a jungle beautifully brought to life in a hand-painted art style as a lost gibbon who's in search of a new home. As a game that the developers say is informed by real-world issues and made in collaboration with experts on the topics such as deforestation, poaching, and climate change, you'll experience first-hand how the gibbon struggles in such a world as you make your way through unknown lands.

The Last Guardian

(Image credit: GenDesign)

Developer: Team Ico

Platform(s): PS4

If you loved the sense of companionship and teamwork between the cat and the little robot B12 in Stray, you may well enjoy The Last Guardian. With some similar elements at play, you take on the role of a young boy who sets out on a journey with his companion Trico. As a giant mystical creature, Trico is like a hybrid cross between a dog, a cat, and a bird, and it will undoubtedly steal your heart time and again. With a focus on the camaraderie, the young boy and Trico's companionship is at the heart of what makes the adventure so special, with the pair having to work together to get past obstacles and solve puzzles.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

(Image credit: Microsoft / Xbox)

Developer: Moon Studios

Platform(s): PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

If you enjoy the platforming and puzzle elements of Stray, and if you're ready to try something with similar features that's a bit different, Ori and the Will of the Wisps is a wonderful alternative that's packed with atmosphere. Playing as a little spirit, the adventure begins when Ori is separated from an owlet called Ku who's first flight puts them in harm's way. Now setting out to find Ku, Ori gets swept up in a quest to heal the land and discover their own destiny. As a sequel that builds on the strong foundations of its predecessor, you're in for some truly fantastic and well-honed platforming action and puzzle elements. At its heart though, is an emotional story that will no doubt grip you from beginning to end – that's one of the reasons why Ori and the Will of the Wisps is still considered to be one of the best Xbox One games and best Xbox Series X games.