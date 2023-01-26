This Starfield fan's Xbox Series X concept is truly out of this world

As far as cool custom gear goes, this designer has outdone themselves by creating a Starfield Xbox Series X concept to encapsulate the feel of the upcoming game.

With sprawling planet systems and handy companions to aid you on your intergalactic journey, Starfield has long been shaping up to be one of the best new games 2023 . It promises an expansive sci-fi adventure experience – and now we dream of playing it on POPeArt (opens in new tab)'s iteration of a custom Starfield Xbox Series X.

Check out incredible designed Limited Edition Starfield Series X created by @POPeART_ 😍👌 pic.twitter.com/4kBUQdl0SvJanuary 17, 2023 See more

Twitter user @IdleSloth64_ shared the concept art on Twitter (opens in new tab), and it looks just like a discarded part of a spaceship. The white console, with its grey pock-marked finish and deeper lacerations, looks like a piece of machinery that has been through its fair share of interplanetary scrapes before crashing back down to Earth.

As well as the game's title smartly emblazoned on the front, the left side of the design features a large grey plate with a clean mechanical seam running around the console. It's reminiscent of the precise design elements you might find when constructing and customizing your spaceship in-game, and these clean features are also found on the accompanying controller design.

It's simple, effective, and we wish we could have it. It wouldn't be cheap, since POPeArt's custom controllers currently go for roughly £129.99 / US$161.16 a pop, including this Simpsons-esque doughnut D-pad (opens in new tab). As far as the Starfield concept goes, POPeArt has hinted in a t weet (opens in new tab) that big things are coming for the designer. We don't want to get your hopes up, but it might be a good idea to keep an eye out.