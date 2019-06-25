This Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order gameplay was secretly shown off at E3 but you can watch all 10 minutes now

At E3 2019 footage from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was shown off behind closed doors, so although we were able to write a Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order preview after getting hands-on, we weren't able to show off any new footage from the game. Boo. But that's all changed now, as we have a brand new 10 minutes of hitherto unseen Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order gameplay, which you can watch right now in the video below!

This chunk o' gameplay shows off our main guy, Cal Kestis, swimming through some very pretty-looking water - seriously, take a good long look at how the light bounces off those waves - and commandeering an AT-AT, using it to aid Saw Gerrera as the Rebel leader tries to disrupt nearby Imperial supply lines. Showing off a small chunk of lightsaber combat in action, we're also able to see Cal use the Force during his battles – that's an element to the game that we will be able to upgrade and expand upon throughout the adventure. As the Force can be used like telekinesis in combat, the ways Cal can use it should be extensive to say the least (just ask Jean Grey).

If you're on the fence about whether you should buy Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order this November, hopefully this new gameplay footage will finally help you decide whether it's for you.

If you want to know more about the game, here's the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order story explained, or look below to see our preview of it from E3!